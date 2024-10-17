Where Paolo Banchero is ranked across every major outlet’s top 100 list
By Elaine Blum
With the new NBA season approaching fast, outlets are starting to rank the top players in the league. This helps new fans figure out who to watch and can give people a sense of which teams are primed for success or which players will be the favorites for individual awards.
Meanwhile, fans dedicated to one or two teams just want to see where their team’s best players are ranked. The Magic’s best player is unquestionably Paolo Banchero. He is the new face of the franchise and the team’s lone All-Star.
Nevertheless, opinions on his potential differ. While some people believe he is a clear-cut future superstar, others are more skeptical and wary of his struggle to be an efficient scorer. No matter how you feel about Banchero, you cannot deny that he has already accomplished a lot at his young age and has plenty of time to figure out how to become a more efficient player.
Most major outlets’ top 100 rankings reflect that idea, as Banchero ranked pretty well in most of them.
Where is Paolo Banchero ranked in major outlet’s top 100 lists?
Outlet
Rank
The Ringer
30
ESPN
24
The Action Network
48
HoopsHype
23
CBS Sports
29
What do these rankings tell us?
Looking at the list above, it is clear that the Action Network is an outlier. They are the only outlet to not rank Banchero in the top 30, criticizing his inefficiency and placing several other young stars ahead of him in the rankings.
Otherwise, analysts seem to agree that Banchero is a top-30 player with the potential to crack the top 25. He also continuously finds himself in the company of established All-Stars. ESPN had him ranked right behind Damian Lillard and Kawhi Leonard and ahead of Kyrie Irving and De’Aaron Fox. HoopsHype, likewise, ranked Banchero behind Zion Williamson and Damian Lillard but ahead of De’Aaron Fox and Pascal Siakam.
Banchero has been an All-Star already, despite only playing two NBA seasons so far, and has a good case to add another appearance in the All-Star Game to his resume. At the same time, however, he will have to take another step forward to ensure he does not miss out on the trip to San Francisco. Karl-Anthony Towns and Paul George moving to the Eastern Conference put two more forwards into the All-Star conversation for Banchero to compete with.
Whether he makes the All-Star team is not what we should judge Banchero’s season by, though. Individual growth, All-NBA votes, and team success are what he should have his eyes set on. Team success is the easiest way to confirm your standing as an All-Star. After all, the best player on the top teams in a conference almost always receives a spot on the All-Star team.
Either way, Banchero’s overall success in the top 100 rankings is just one reason why Magic fans should be excited about this season and the team’s future. Big things are on the horizon for the Magic.