Where does Banchero rank on list of youngest players to score fifty points in a game?
You either saw history or you didn't.
Even I envy the fans who were fortunate enough to watch the Orlando Magic's superstar forward Paolo Banchero make history in person. Because this kind of moment only happen once.
Paolo Banchero netted the first 50-point game of the 2024 NBA season and also finished the game against the Pacers with 13 rebounds and just one assist shy from a triple-double. His stat line is clearly the best stat line of the year so far, and it‘s still extremely early in the season.
So early that most people aren't even watching NBA basketball games and thus didn’t witness NBA history. It seemed different in this case, even though most casual NBA fans don't start watching full games until Christmas Day.
Banchero's 50-burger was heard around the world.
So much so that the national media has finally taken the time to put the Magic on the NBA Today show rundown. Until yesterday they weren't paying much attention to the Magic, but it all changed when ESPN's Malika Andrews interviewed Paolo Banchero after his historic night.
And rightfully so. The national media would be doing themselves a disservice by not covering Banchero regardless of how small a market Orlando is. Because Banchero became the second youngest player in NBA history to notch 50 points,10 rebounds, and more than five assists, behind only the NBA's all-time scoring leader LeBron James.
The Orlando Magic organization now fully understands that they have a historically great player in the making. And although there were scorers who netted 50 points early in their career they weren't able to add the rebounds and assists to the stat line. There aren't a lot of players that were complete players like Banchero in NBA history. Casual fans are now starting to realize that there is something special brewing in Central Florida.
Where does Banchero rank among the youngest players to record fifty points in a game?
Banchero is still young, only 21 to be precise, but some players were even younger than him when they recorded their first 50-point games. Let’s take a look where Banchero ranks:
1. Brandon Jennings is still the youngest player to score 50 points in an NBA game, but he was not able to get the double-digit rebounds that Banchero added to his stat line. In a 2009 game against Golden State, Jennings recorded 55 points, five rebounds, and five assists in 41 minutes. Jennings was 20 years old when he achieved this accomplishment.
2. LeBron James is the second youngest player in NBA history to score 50 points in an NBA game. James looked unstoppable against the Toronto Raptors back in 2005 when he finished with 56 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists, putting the NBA on notice. James was 20 years and 80 days old when he achieved this accomplishment.
3. Devin Booker joined this list as the third youngest player in NBA history to score 50 or more points in an NBA game when he netted 70 points against the Boston Celtics back in 2017. Booker finished the game with a stat line like no other, as he recorded 70 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. Booker was 20 years and 145 days old when he put together that historic game.
4. Kevin Porter Jr. became the fourth youngest player in NBA history to score 50 plus points in an NBA game when he netted 50 points, five rebounds, and 11 assists against the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021. Porter Jr. was 20 years and 360 days old when he added that feat to his resume.
5. Trae Young became the fifth youngest player in NBA history to score 50 points in an NBA game when he netted 50 points, two rebounds, and eight assists against the Miami Heat in 2020. Young was just 21 years old when he added his name to this exclusive list.
6. Rick Barry is the sixth youngest player in NBA history to score 50 plus points in an NBA game, as he netted 57 points, 15 rebounds, and 3 assists with the San Francisco Warriors back in 1965 when he was 21 years and 261 days old.
7. Allen Iverson is the seventh youngest player in NBA history to score 50 points in an NBA game. He joined the list when he netted 50 points, five rebounds, and six assists against the Cleveland Cavaliers back in 1997. Iverson was 21 years and 309 days old on that historic day.
8. Jamal Mashburn is currently the eighth youngest player in NBA history to score 50 points in an NBA game. He netted 50 points, 10 rebounds, and two assists against the Dallas Mavericks back in 1994. Mashburn was 21 years and 348 days old when he achieved this accomplishment.
9. Paolo Banchero became the ninth youngest player in NBA history to score 50 points in an NBA game when he scored the first 50 point game of the 2024 NBA season. The gap between him and Mashburn is just three days.