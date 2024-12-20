Star player injuries could have hidden long-term benefits for Magic

The Magic had been lucky. During his first two seasons, Paolo Banchero only missed 14 total games. His co-star, Franz Wagner, also played at least 72 games in all of his first three seasons in the league. Having star players available is the biggest asset any NBA team can have, especially one as young and inexperienced as the Magic.

This season has not gone quite as smoothly for the Magic’s young stars. Banchero only played five games before suffering a torn oblique, a tricky injury to recover from. Wagner played 25 games before being sidelined with the same injury as Banchero.

Despite the setbacks, the Magic are still fourth in the Eastern Conference behind only the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, and New York Knicks. When only Banchero was sidelined, the Magic figured out how to still win, playing through Wagner and watching him elevate his game to an All-Star level. With Wagner sidelined as well, things have been much trickier, and the Magic lost three consecutive games.

The Magic pride themselves on being a deep team, and that depth is now being put to the test. Rookie Tristan da Silva and reserve Goga Bitadze have been pushed into the starting lineup, and 20-year-old Anthony Black is playing heavy minutes. Even Jett Howard and Caleb Houstan, who are not consistent members of the rotation, are being asked to step up at times.

While it is a struggle at the moment, playing without their two stars could have some valuable benefits for the Magic’s long-term future.

Several players are seeing opportunities to grow their game

In the absence of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, several Magic players are getting opportunities they would not have otherwise.

Tristan da Silva, for one, would not be playing 37 minutes and taking 15 shots if Wagner and Banchero were available. Da Silva was the Magic’s first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and while he may not develop into a star, he has the potential to become a solid role player. To get there, he needs minutes, and with Banchero and Wagner sidelined, an opportunity for just that opened up. Gathering experience during the regular season could mean that da Silva will also be ready to contribute in the playoffs.

Being pushed into the starting lineup as a rookie comes with a lot of expectations but no Magic player is under more pressure than Jalen Suggs. With Banchero and Wagner out, he is next in line to lead the Magic, and it has been a challenge. In the first two games without Banchero and Wagner, Suggs scored 26 and 32 points, putting the team on his back. Since then, he has cooled down considerably, especially after twisting his ankle in the second quarter against the Thunder.

Until at least Banchero returns, Suggs will not have any easy games, but it might still be a blessing in disguise, as he will get opportunities to grow his game and experience pressure he would not otherwise face. Both should be valuable in the playoffs. Unless the bad injury luck continues to hit the Magic and Suggs has to miss some time after twisting his ankle.

Anthony Black is in a similar position. Without Banchero and Wagner, the ball is in his hands much more, and he is getting a chance to grow as a playmaker and shot-creator. If Suggs misses some time as well, Black will have to do even more.

Losing and struggling to figure out how to play is never easy for any basketball team, but you have to look at the bright side. The Magic’s injury trouble could have some hidden long-term benefits by giving several players opportunities to develop in ways they would not be able to with the Magic’s stars available and making the Magic stronger for the future.