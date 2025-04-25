Silver lining Magic fans are starting to realize in Celtics series

This season has not gone according to plan. Injuries kept the Magic from realizing their full potential, so instead of being a top team in the Eastern Conference and winning a playoff series, the Magic are struggling to keep up with the Boston Celtics in their first-round series. Orlando’s chances of winning this series are slim at best.

That is not what the Magic or their fans hoped for when the season first started. Still, there are plenty of things to be excited about for Magic fans. For one, the Magic made the playoffs and will get another chance to gather experience that will come in handy in the future. Secondly, Paolo Banchero’s talent has been on full display in the playoffs.

While it has not led to wins, Banchero’s production in the playoffs has been impressive so far. He is currently averaging 34 points on efficient shooting, 10 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.5 blocks over two games. He is also only averaging two turnovers per game—he turned the ball over four times in Game 1 and then not at all in Game 2.

It seems all the Magic need to become serious contenders is an improved supporting cast and better 3-point shooting around Banchero. It may be another year until the Magic actually win a playoff series, but there is plenty of good to take away from this series.

Magic may be closer to being a serious contender than it seems

Watching your favorite team lose is never easy. Sam Vecenie had some encouraging notes for Magic fans on the Game Theory Podcast, though.

“So, my takeaway from this game was honestly that I think Orlando is a lot closer to being like really good than what the hope is,” Vecenie said.

Vecenie also admitted that the Magic’s offense is still a major issue, but that is something the team can solve in the offseason. The Magic’s offensive shortcomings have been on full display against the Celtics. They cannot keep up with the Celtics’ shooting and depth. Boston has several players who can step up and help Jayson Tatum and Jayden Brown carry the scoring load. Meanwhile, the Magic have gotten little offensive production from anyone other than Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

On the other hand, however, Banchero continues to prove that he is a star on the rise and not fazed by the playoffs. Having a player like that is the key to building a contender. Furthermore, the Magic’s defense has largely delivered in the playoffs. In Game 1, the Magic held Tatum and Brown to only 33 combined points and are trying their hardest to make things difficult for the Celtics.

The Magic may not have enough to beat the Celtics right now, but they have the foundation for a successful future.