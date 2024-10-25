Ranking 3 Magic burning questions by how quickly we want them answered
By Elaine Blum
1. Can the Magic create enough offense?
This is the question that will define the Magic’s season and one the team needs to answer as quickly as possible. Defensively, the Magic should have no problems. They already looked great on that end of the floor in Miami, and we all know that the defense is sustainable.
The team’s offense is more of a question mark. One game is not enough to judge the Magic’s growth on that end of the floor.
Defense is a big part of the game, but it will only get you so far. The Magic need to be a better offensive team than they were last season if they truly want to rise to the top of the Eastern Conference standings and secure homecourt advantage.
Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have already established themselves as talented scorers and leaders of the team, but who will step up to help them? Can Jalen Suggs up his scoring and take a leap as a playmaker? How much will Kentavious Caldwell-Pope help the team offensively? What can Anthony Black, Gary Harris, and Cole Anthony contribute off the bench? Will it be enough, or will the Magic have to explore the trade market?
All of these are questions the Magic must find answers to as quickly as possible.