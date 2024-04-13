It's win and in: Every Orlando Magic postseason scenario entering the final day
The Orlando Magic enter the final day of the season with a simple directive: Win and they are in the Playoffs. Beyond that though, things get a little complicated.
The Orlando Magic's mission on the final day of the season against the Milwaukee Bucks is simple.
It is the same one the team has had all week since they sat pretty in third place in the Eastern Conference after last week's win over the Chicago Bulls and the same one they have now on a three-game losing streak after failing to win on this road trip.
Win and in.
Thanks to the Indiana Pacers' loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, the Orlando Magic still control their destiny to make the Playoff field and earn a top-six seed. All the Magic have to do is win Sunday against the Bucks.
That is the simple explanation for what needs to happen for the Magic. There are a lot of details to fill in after that.
But for all intents and purposes, Sunday is a play-in game for the Magic to reach the Playoffs and avoid the Play-In Tournament. That is how the team has to look at things.
"We just need one win and we're good, I think," Franz Wagner said after Friday's loss. "One more game and just have to focus on that one and get a win. . . It's a pretty cool scenario. We're looking forward to it. It should be a fun game on Sunday. Obviously, it is great to be back home. It's always a little more fun at home."
After a week on the road where the Magic struggled to find their footing and find their defensive identity, a return to the Kia Center will be a welcome sign. The Magic are 28-11 at the Kia Center this season. It has become a difficult place to play for opponents.
With so much on the line, the Magic are happy at least to have the comforts of home. As complicated as things are about to get, things should be simple for them: Win the game and the rest will take care of itself.