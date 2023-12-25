Why the Orlando Magic should play on Christmas in 2024, and 5 opponents to match them with
The Orlando Magic have not played on Christmas Day since Dwight Howard's final season in 2011-12. The team still has a ways to go, but their time in the spotlight is coming. Here is what games Magic fans should hope to unwrap next Winter.
5 Orlando Magic games for Christmas Day 2024
vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
There has not been a lot to say between the two sister franchises that entered the league for the 1990 season. The Orlando Magic and Minnesota Timberwolves entered the league at the same time and really could not have different feelings about their histories in this 35th anniversary season.
Yet, moving forward both the Magic and the Timberwolves have found their footing. Both teams are looking forward to bright futures.
Minnesota has built itself up with 2020 NBA Draft first-overall pick Anthony Edwards coming into his own and blossoming into stardom. Like Tyrese Haliburton with the Indiana Pacers and Paolo Banchero with the Orlando Magic, he used the FIBA World Cup this summer as a launching point.
Edwards was already launching toward stardom last year as he averaged 24.6 points per game and then jumped up to 31.6 points per game in their playoff series with the Denver Nuggets -- one where the Wolves acquitted themselves well.
Minnesota is suddenly the top team in the Western Conference thanks to the best defense in the league with presumptive Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert anchoring the team. They have strong role players and another potential All-Star in Karl-Anthony Towns.
This is a good team with plenty of playoff experience to build on already that is trying to learn how to get out of the first round. The Wolves just might do it this year.
The Magic have not yet faced the Wolves juggernaut this year -- those games come Jan. 9 and Feb. 2. And defense does not necessarily sell. But a matchup of Banchero vs. Edwards is must-see TV in a lot of ways. And there is plenty of intrigue to see how these two jumbo-sized teams face off against each other.