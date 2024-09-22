Who would the Orlando Magic protect and expose in a 2025 expansion draft?
Tier 3: Rookies to Invest In
7. Anthony Black
8. Tristan da Silva
The Orlando Magic are going to be over the cap for the foreseeable future. They are not so far over the cap that they cannot still spend the nontaxpayer mid-level exception or be concerned about the new contract for Jalen Suggs. But some financial decisions are on the horizon and the Magic will have to make a few sacrifices.
That only highlights how important it is for the Magic to get their draft picks right. And finding contributors on the cost-controlled rookie deals is vital to the team's ultimate success. Missing on a rookie contract will force the team to spend elsewhere.
That is why it would be hard to see the Magic giving up so quickly on players like Anthony Black and Tristan da Silva, whom they just drafted.
Anthony Black is due for a bigger role this season after starting in more than 30 games last year in Markelle Fultz's stead early in the season.
Black has proven himself a solid defender already in his career and his shooting has come a long way. That is enough to invest in for the short-term. Black is not going anywhere and he is going to get his chance this year.
Tristan da Silva's immediate path toward playing time might be harder to predict. The Magic have a lot of forwards ahead of him on the roster. But as an older player, the Magic should be able to trust da Silva to help wherever they need him when he gets that chance.
Da Silva showed in Summer League he can hit from NBA 3-point range and has a high basketball IQ that puts him in the right spot at the right time. The Magic are eager to see him take the floor for the first time in training camp and the preseason ahead of the regular season.