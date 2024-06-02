Who are the announcers for the 2024 NBA Finals?
By Elaine Blum
Even if your favorite team is not playing anymore, the NBA Finals are always worth watching. Now that the matchup between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks is officially set, we can look forward to seeing some tough defense, young starts going to work, and some of the best scorers in the game. Luke Doncic and Kyrie Irving against Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown should be an exciting battle to watch.
Considering how well both teams have played in the postseason, this series may very well go seven games. So, while it will be a while until Magic basketball is back, there are still some fun games to watch.
This year, the NBA Finals will feature some new voices, however, as some changes have been made to the broadcast booth.
For around fifteen years, the trio of Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, and Mark Jackson were the voices of the NBA Finals. Last summer, Van Gundy and Jackson left ESPN, however, and significant changes were made to the lead NBA broadcast team.
Originally, Breen was supposed to be joined by Doris Burke and Doc Rivers. Rivers then took the head coaching job in Milwaukee, though, when the Bucks let go Adrian Griffin. So, JJ Redick is taking over for him in the broadcast booth. Lisa Salters will join Breen, Burke, and Redick as the sideline reporter.
Burke has decades of experience covering the NBA and WNBA for ESPN and is a Hall of Fame broadcaster as well as an absolute trailblazer. In 2017, she was ESPN's first female game analyst, and in 2020, Burke called the NBA Finals on ESPN Radio as the first woman to do so. Now, she will be the first woman to call the NBA Finals from the lead broadcast booth.
Meanwhile, Redick brings experience as a former player and successful podcaster. On his podcasts, The Old Man and the Three and Mind the Game, he has displayed his basketball IQ and knowledge. Now, fans will get a chance to hear his analysis during the NBA Finals.
Who were the announcers the last time the Orlando Magic made the finals?
The Orlando Magic last made the NBA Finals in 2009, led by Dwight Howard and Rashard Lewis. They lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in five games.
That year, Mike Breen was the play-by-play announcer for the NBA Finals. Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy were the color commentators, and Doris Burke manned the sidelines.
Since then, quite a lot has changed. So, the next time the Magic make the finals, the TV broadcast will be much different.