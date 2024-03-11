Where does Paolo Banchero rank in the Eastern Conference?
The second-year superstar has developed quickly. Paolo Banchero now ranks high among some of the best players in the Eastern Conference.
Where does Paolo Banchero rank in the Eastern Conference?
Knocking down the door
Damian Lillard was considered the missing piece the Milwaukee Bucks needed to compete for a title. The transition has proven difficult as the team won games, but did not look great. That eventually forced them to move on from Adrian Griffin for a veteran coach in Doc Rivers.
Since then, the Bucks have started to look a lot better, especially on defense. Lillard has had to adjust and get comfortable the most. And it has clearly ben a struggle.
Still, Lillard has to be high on the list because he can pretty much do it all offensively.
The former Portland Trail Blazer is averaging 24.7 points per game, 4.4 rebounds per game and 6.9 assists per game. Since the All-Star Break, he is averaging 25.0 points per game, 5.7 rebounds per game and 7.6 assists per game. The Bucks are still fighting for the 2-seed in the Eastern Conference, but they look much more potent as the season hits the stretch run.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have not been seeded this high since LeBron James was leading the team. Donovan Mitchell has made them a contender and a team that believes.
This season Mitchell is averaging 28.0 points per game, 5.4 rebounds per game and 6.2 assists per game. His presence makes the Cavaliers relevant and a threat to make it out of the Eastern Conference.
His absence has only made that clearer. The Cavaliers are 3-3 in their last six games with Mitchell out with a left knee injury. But it sounds like it is more maintenance than anything serious. He could be back in the lineup tonight as the Cleveland Cavaliers try to secure the 2-seed over the Milwaukee Bucks.
They are in that spot in large part thanks to Mitchell and his dynamic offensive attack.
The New York City miracle. Jalen Brunson came to New York and revived a New York Knicks franchise that some people thought was lifeless. He has made the national media think they have a shot at a title. They are always obsessed with the Knicks, aren't they?
That should not take away from Brunson. As the Orlando Magic found on Friday, he is a dynamic scorer who can crush the spirits of even the best defenses in the league. He had 26 points in 29 minutes just a few days removed from what looked like a serious knee injury.
The former Villanova guard is averaging 27.1 points per game, 3.7 rebounds per game and 6.5 assists per game this season. He is a player who has proven to be a needle mover and will continue to get better as he gains more confidence.
He has shown in the playoffs, he is a big-time performer. Brunson shows up in the Playoffs.
Brunson is a true leader and despite his size he plays with a lot grit. The Knicks know he will show up for the Playoffs and he has carried the franchise back to legitimacy.