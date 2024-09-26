When will the Orlando Magic's championship window open?
The Orlando Magic have received the label as one of the best young teams in the league after their breakthrough into the playoffs and the seven-game series they played with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
If they are not the young team in the league, they are among the favorite young teams in the league. The Magic in either case are a team to watch for the 2025 season.
Orlando is certainly taking a patient approach. With excess cap room this offseason, the Magic doubled down on their current roster and its growth and development.
They gave Franz Wagner a max extension as the biggest move of the offseason. They know that a max extension for Paolo Banchero is coming next summer. Jalen Suggs' extension, expected to be a four-year deal worth somewhere near $112 million and probably closer to $120 million in total.
The team also set up a renegotiate and extend with Jonathan Isaac to keep him with the team for the next five years, at a seeming bargain basement price of $15 million in the first year.
The Magic's big offseason acquisition was to add a veteran shooter in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on a three-year, $66-million deal.
The Magic spent their offseason reinforcing the foundations of this young roster. They kept the pathways open for their young stars to continue growing and developing.
But very few people are considering the Magic as NBA title contenders this season. The hope for Orlando is that the team can return to the playoffs and win a series. Nobody is making plans for cross-country trips in early June. The team is not at that level yet.
When will they get there though? That is the ultimate question.
Magic fans still somewhat lampoon Alex Martins' 2016 proclamation that the Magic would win a title before 2030 (it was part of an Orlando Sentinel project imagining Orlando in 2030). But it is turning out to be prophetic.
The Magic's championship window may not be open yet, but it is opening. The team is as close to a title as it has been since the end of the Dwight Howard era and their bowing out of the playoffs in the 2011 season. And everyone knows the Magic could vault the standings quickly.
ESPN bullish on Magic's future
The Orlando Magic still clearly has some work to do.
ESPN published its annual future power rankings, imagining the league three years in the future, and ranked Orlando No. 11, up 12 spots from last year's rankings. Bobby Marks praised the team for maintaining its financial flexibility and maintaining its draft cache along with the young talent to help the team make this leap.
Still, ESPN ranks the Magic 13th in players and 10th in draft picks. They still clearly have work to do to improve perceptions of their future.
Among the other young teams, the Magic rank well.
The Oklahoma City Thunder are the top team in the future power rankings, as they should be after earning the top seed in the West last year. Surprisingly the Houston Rockets rank No. 7 thanks to a lot of faith in their management and their massive draft cache. And the San Antonio Spurs with Victor Wembanyama predictably rank well.
The Orlando Magic are ranked fourth among Eastern Conference teams as ESPN predicts the demise of the aging Milwaukee Bucks and keep the Magic ahead of the rival Indiana Pacers.
It seems like ESPN is not quite sold on the Magic's immediate championship future. They certainly are not seeing that window open in the next three years.
A lot of that has to do with waiting and seeing how Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner develop. This has been a summer of praising their growth but also of remaining curious about what their ultimate ceiling might be. Banchero, especially, has seemingly met with loads of criticism for his inefficiency on offense.
The Magic as a team still have something to prove.
Orlando also stayed fairly conservative this offseason. The team did not make any big splashy moves to immediately improve the roster—although Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is a significant move for a young team. They brought back essentially the same roster that won 47 games last year.
Whether the Magic let an opportunity with tons of cap room slip away is something that is being discussed. And unlike some of the other young teams, the Magic do not have a deep cache of picks to make a major trade.
Orlando may be better positioned now with contracts to make a major trade. But the team could struggle to match the offers from other young teams the Magic are competing with.
The Magic may have one bite at this apple. That might be why they are cautious.
Championship windows open quickly
But clearly, the Orlando Magic are on the right path. They are doing the right things. And the rise in the future power rankings suggests that Orlando is better positioned to win a title now than the team was last summer.
What the Magic did on the court made that improvement, at least in perception, possible. And winning again and seeing the young players improve is the ultimate goal. The success comes from the work the Magic do internally. And Orlando spent its offseason fostering that growth.
The truth though is championship windows open very quickly and somewhat unpredictably. You know it is open when it is open.
The Oklahoma City Thunder were a promising young team until Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made the leap into stardom and became a perennial MVP candidate. Now they are a perennial title contender thanks to the drafting of Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams adding to a promising young core.
The Magic are certainly betting that Paolo Banchero can make a similar leap that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made in his third season. And when he does, the Magic's championship window will be open.
In Magic history too, the window opened quickly.
Orlando went from a first-round playoff exit in 1994 to a Finals team in 1995 with a year of seasoning for Shaquille O'Neal and Anfernee Hardaway and a key veteran addition in Horace Grant.
The Magic in 2007 were a .500 team that made a breakthrough to the Playoffs. They then made a key signing in Rashard Lewis and a big coaching hire in Stan Van Gundy to win the Southeast Division for the first time and advance out of the first round for the first time in a dozen years in 2008. They made the Finals in 2009.
Life indeed comes at you fast. The question is when will the Magic make that leap?
The Magic hope Banchero can make a big leap into that level of stardom. That will be the first step to the Magic becoming a title contender. It is reasonable to believe that a leap could come this year but certainly within the next two years.
The Magic's title window then probably realistically opens with the 2026 or 2027 season.
Considering Orlando is likely to wrap up their three core players in long-term contracts for the foreseeable future—Franz Wagner is signed through the 2030 season, a Paolo Banchero max contract has him signed through the 2031 season and a four-year Jalen Suggs deal keeps him under contract through the 2029 season—that window probably stays open until that mythical 2030 season.
The Magic are still climbing the ranks and have a lot to prove.