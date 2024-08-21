When does the Orlando Magic's training camp start? Key dates to know
By Elaine Blum
NBA training camp marks the official start of a team's preparations for the next season. It is a first chance for new players to acclimate to their team's style of play, system, and chemistry.
It is also a time for players to officially get back into game shape and for coaches to evaluate their players. Not every spot on a team is set in stone, and training camp offers a first opportunity for players to improve their standings in the team's rotation and for coaches to figure out how to address the most important holes on their rosters.
For fans, this is also an exciting time. After a long offseason, teams are finally back in action, and the new season is creeping closer with every day. This article will provide the start date for the Magic's training camp and other things fans should look out for.
Orlando Magic training camp start date
Official start date for the Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic open training camp on October 1, just a few days before the start of preseason. Orlando will kick off the preseason on October 7, against the New Orleans Pelicans. That gives the Magic a handful of days to start integrating new additions Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Tristan da Silva into the system. Meanwhile, others can get a first taste of their new roles.
Location of training camp
The Magic will open training camp at the AdventHealth Training Center in Orlando. This is not much of a surprise, as the team already held training camp in the same location last year.
Key dates surrounding training camp
Media Day
Media Day is one of the biggest events before the start of the NBA season. Players give interviews, state goals for the coming season, and give fans something to mull over until the games actually start.
The Magic's 2024 Media Day should be an interesting one, as the team is coming off its first playoff run with this core, and Paolo Banchero has not been shy with his statements about the team's potential. Fans should expect to hear more about the team's goals for the 2024-25 season, how Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Tristan da Silva are acclimating, how last season's rookies have grown, and maybe some more information about a potential rebrand.
The Magic, as well as all other NBA teams except for the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets, will hold Media Day on September 30.
Preseason Game Schedule
Date
Opponent
October 7
New Orleans Pelicans
October 9
San Antonio Spurs
October 11
New Orleans Pelicans
October 18
Philadelphia 76ers
Storylines to watch during training camp
New player integrations
Integrating Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Tristan da Silva quickly and smoothly will be incredibly important to the Magic's success in 2024-25. Caldwell-Pope especially will play a big role as the fifth starter and an important floor spacer. His addition shifts the team's dynamics, as it puts Gary Harris in a bench role and provides a new veteran voice to help lead the team.
Da Silva, on the other hand, should not play a huge role at first. He will provide forward depth and a potential 3-point threat. The Magic's forward rotation is rather thin, so getting da Silva ready to play quickly should be a priority in training camp.
Furthermore, we should see some competition for playing time between the reserve guards and wings. Cole Anthony, Anthony Black, Gary Harris, Jett Howard, Cory Joseph, and Caleb Houstan would all love to play minutes at the guard and wing spots off the bench.
Health and conditioning updates
The Magic went into the 2024 offseason relatively healthy. Wendell Carter Jr. was dealing with a hand injury but should have had time to recover.
Arguably more interesting is the fact that Jonathan Isaac finally got to have a healthy offseason. That is not something he or Magic fans are used to. One big question that will shape the early parts of the Magic's season is what Isaac looks like after a healthy offseason and training camp. Training camp will also be a chance for the Magic training staff to evaluate Isaac's health and start thinking about how much he will be able to play.
Internal growth
Much of the Magic's success in the 2024-25 season hinges on internal growth. Orlando is relying on Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony, and Anthony Black to take steps forward as playmakers. They are also relying on Paolo Banchero to be even better than he was last season and on Franz Wagner to establish himself as an All-Star-level player worthy of the max extension they gave him.
Training camp will be the first opportunity to see who is up to the challenge and who might not be. Especially Franz Wagner's outside shot will be under the microscope. He did not figure out whatever was going on with it during the Olympics, and that is worrisome.