What time and channel is the Orlando Magic game on tonight?
Game 6 is here!
By Elaine Blum
Down 3-2 in their first-round series against the Cavaliers, the Orlando Magic are going into a crucial Game 6. If they win, the series continues with one more game. The winner of that game will advance to face the Boston Celtics. If they lose, the Magic’s season is over.
Magic fans are happy to just see their young team in the playoffs ahead of schedule. Winning a playoff series would simply be the cherry on top, and the team wants to get it. The Cavaliers, meanwhile, have incredible pressure on them to win this series. They went all in on Donovan Mitchell and built a big four only to be bullied by the New York Knicks in last year’s playoffs. If they lose this series, it might ruin the team’s future.
So, this should be an incredibly exciting game for fans of both teams as well as any general basketball fans. It is a chance to see some of the brightest young stars in this league compete in a game with incredibly high stakes.
When and where will Game 6 take place?
Game 6 will take place on Friday, May 3, in Orlando. Tip-off is at 7 pm Eastern.
Having home court advantage in an elimination game is huge for the Magic. Jamahl Mosley’s squad finished the regular season as one of the best home teams in the league—they finished sixth in win percentage at home to be precise—and that same energy carried over to the playoffs. The Magic won both games at home by a huge margin this series and can hopefully pull off another home win.
Win or lose, the atmosphere at Kia Center should be immaculate. It’s been a while since fans got to see such a high-stakes game at home and root for a young group of emerging stars and high-level role players.
What channel will the game be on?
All other series in the East have been concluded. The Knicks and Pacers closed out the 76ers and Bucks respectively, stamping their tickets to the Conference Semifinals. Likewise, the Clippers and Mavericks are the only two teams still playing in the West, while the Nuggets, Timberwolves, and Thunder are waiting for the next round already.
For the Magic, this means that Game 6 will be on ESPN. This is huge for the team, as the Magic have not gotten a lot of games on national TV yet. During the regular season, only six of their games aired on national TV—most of them on NBA TV rather than ESPN, ABC, or TNT. That same trend continued throughout the playoffs, as the league apparently decided that this series was the least interesting one around the league.
Now, the Magic and Cavaliers have a chance to prove the very one wrong and put on an exciting Game 6.