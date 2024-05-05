What time and channel is the Orlando Magic game on today?
By Elaine Blum
In the West, the second round of the playoffs has already kicked off with a matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets. Meanwhile, in the East, the Orlando Magic are still battling out their first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The team already survived elimination before, winning Game 6 behind strong contributions from several players. Now, they have to do it again in Game 7, which will finally decide the winner of this series.
When and where will Game 7 take place?
Game 7 will take place today at 1 p.m. ET in Cleveland. Winning an elimination game on the road will be tough for the Magic. They have not played well in Cleveland so far this series, losing all three games there, and this time around, the Cavaliers will be facing incredible pressure to win this game.
The Cavaliers gave up so much for Donovan Mitchell and have not won a playoff series yet. If the Magic pull off the win in the Cavaliers’ arena, it could have severe repercussions for their opponents.
What channel is the game on?
Since this is the only game being played today, it will be on ABC. Getting a chance to showcase their talent on ABC is huge for the Magic, who have not been a focus on national TV so far this season.
Basketball fans are starting to take notice of the young squad, however, and this is a chance for everyone to see who they will soon be up against in the East. This team is big and physical and features a future superstar, an All-Star-level wing, and a two-way guard with real All-Defensive potential. Give them a few years, and they will be a true nightmare to face, so everyone better keep an eye on them.
What would it mean for the Magic to win this game?
The Magic have shown that they are capable of beating the Cavaliers and if they pull that off again today, it would be huge. Obviously, it would mean they move on to the second round to face the Boston Celtics, but there is more to it.
Just making the playoffs this season meant this team was ahead of schedule. They already exceeded expectations, but winning a playoff series would crush whatever ideas people had about this team coming into the season.
It would also have implications for the Magic’s offseason. They have plenty of cap space and some interesting trade chips. If they get past the first round, it might be time to cash in and build a real contender already.