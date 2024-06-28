What the Orlando Magic should do with their own free agents
Jonathan Isaac: $17.4 million guaranteed on Jan. 10, 2025
Caleb Houstan: $2 million guaranteed on June 30, 2024
The Orlando Magic have two players with non-guaranteed contracts that they will be at least pondering what to do with this offseason. That pondering will not last particularly long. Both Jonathan Isaac and Caleb Houstan should return to the Magic next year without any issues.
Isaac's guarantee date is not until January (the deadline when all contracts become fully guaranteed for the year). He is in the last year of his four-year deal and finaly seems healthy to take advantage of that time.
Isaac is still an important member of the team. He averaged 6.8 points per game and provided his typical otherworldly defensive impact (he averaged 1.9 stocks per game). This summer will be Isaac's first fully healthy summer since 2019. That should allow him to improve.
At this point, the Magic are heavily invested in Isaac and the rest of the league knows how valuable Isaac can be. In most mock trades of any significance, they ask for Isaac. That still feels like a non-starter.
Keeping Isaac is a no-doubt decision.
Caleb Houstan might have a bit more of a debate. But that debate should end quickly too.
Houstan got his first taste of meaningful minutes last year, averaging 4.3 points per game and shooting 37.3 percent from three with a 56.3 percent effective field goal percentage. He got important minutes for the team when they were dealing with their illness in January and averaged 8.0 points per game and shot 36.7 percent from three in 21.9 minutes per game.
Houstan showed tons of promise last year with that first taste of real playing time. He is just 21 years old and still has plenty of room for growth—the team loves calling him "The Machine" for his work habits and work ethic.
Houstan's guaranteed salary is small enough that it will not significantly cut into the Magic's cap room. Keeping Houstan is a simple decision too.
Prediction: Magic guarantee both contracts to start the season