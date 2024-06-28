What the Orlando Magic should do with their own free agents
The NBA offseason officially began Wednesday with the NBA Draft. Teams began tinkering with their roster with the ticking clock of the Draft and adding players to the roster. Deadlines create movement and even the Draft has already created some significant movement in the league—Mikal Bridges moved across the island to the New York Knicks.
Most of the questions concerning the Orlando Magic center on free agency though. The team barely had room for its two rookies last year. And the Magic are expected to be fairly active in free agency.
President of basketball operations Jeff Weltman acknowledged Monday the team is working on two tracks. Nobody yet knows how the Magic's draft picks may influence their summer plans. Or even if they would.
But the Magic are ultimately very satisfied it seems with their selection of Colorado forward Tristan da Silva. He checked off all of their boxes. And there seems to be a fit for him overall.
But da Silva is not the big prize this offseason. There is still a lot of work to do this summer.
One thing is known though, the Magic have some decisions to make before they get to free agency. And they will have major impacts on the team and what they can do.
As noted repeatedly, the Magic have between $30-$50 million in cap room. Much of that leeway comes from decisions they must make on non-guarantees and team options on their books this year.
Those decisions will influence what the Magic will do and what they can do this offseason. And those decisions are not always straightforward because of how the cap works out. Even declining options in some instances does not mean the team is getting rid of that player.
Jeff Weltman will be very busy in the run-up to June 30 at 6 p.m. when these deadlines pass and teams can contact free agents officially.
For now Weltman is expectedly staying mum on any ongoing negotiations with his own free agents -- particularly the extensions Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs. But here is what the Magic should do with their own free agents as they get closer and closer to decision day.