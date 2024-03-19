What the Orlando Magic's playoff competitors have left on their schedule
The Orlando Magic ample opportunity to take care of their business and secure a high seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. They, like everyone else, will spend their off nights scoreboard watching. It might be just as important what everyone else has left too.
4. New York Knicks (41-27)
Home/Road: 6/8
Opponent Win%: .495 (14th hardest)
Biggest Game Left: April 2 and Miami
Games Left vs. Magic (Season Series): None (ORL Leads 3-1)
The New York Knicks likely looked at a four-game West Coast road trip as a major proving ground for their injured and struggling team. It could be a moment to galvanize the team or a moment that could break them apart.
Was there any doubt -- even with OG Anunoby re-aggravating his elbow injury -- the Knicks would come together with Jalen Brunson and Tom Thibodeau? And Julius Randle is due back soon. The Knicks are poised for a push.
New York has won the first three games of the road trip after defeating the Golden State Warriors 119-112 -- pay no attention to Josh Hart playing all 48 minutes and Deuce McBride not getting a rest until the fourth quarter, maybe that will come back to bite them, maybe not. The Knicks close that road trip out with the Denver Nuggets on Thursday.
The tests for New York do not end there though. The Knicks have a stretch of seven road games in nine games before closing the season at home for two straight games.
In addition to the game against the Nuggets, they also have road games against the Milwaukee Bucks (April 7) and Boston Celtics (April 11) still on the horizon in that road-heavy stretch. But the Knicks can count a lot of manageable games too, especially on the road -- hello trip to San Antonio (March 29).
The Knicks' schedule sets up for them to maintain their spot at the least. They do not have a super tough schedule even though it is very road-heavy. And New York keeps proving how mentally tough the group is as the Playoffs approach.
Perhaps the Knicks will feel the wear of the heavy minutes they have had to play since all the injuries hit. But closing at home against the Brooklyn Nets (April 12) and Chicago Bulls (April 14) is probably going to be enough to secure the 4-seed for them.