What the Orlando Magic's playoff competitors have left on their schedule
The Orlando Magic ample opportunity to take care of their business and secure a high seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. They, like everyone else, will spend their off nights scoreboard watching. It might be just as important what everyone else has left too.
3. Cleveland Cavaliers (43-25)
Home/Road: 6/8
Opponent Win%: .487 (13th easiest)
Biggest Game Left: March 20 vs. Miami/March 24 at Miami
Games Left vs. Magic (Season Series): None (Series Tied 2-2)
The Cleveland Cavaliers breathed a small sigh of relief after erasing an early deficit and withstanding a late rally to defeat the Indiana Pacers on Monday. It was a big win for a Cavs team that has come down off their high from January and is trying to get Donovan Mitchell back from injury.
While the opponent win percentage strength for the Cavaliers is not particularly difficult, the Cavaliers will still have a challenging road through the rest of their schedule.
It is a road-heavy path for the Cavs to get to the Playoffs. That includes a five-game West Coast road trip late in the season that includes the trip to face the Denver Nuggets (March 31) and the Los Angeles double (April 6-7).
If the Cavaliers will slip and let the Magic climb back into the race for third -- they lead the Magic by three games and the two teams split the season series -- it will likely be on this West Coast road trip. That is also where the Magic will play the most difficult part of their remaining schedule with a road-heavy finish.
Cleveland is hoping to get Mitchell back from his injury during that time. Otherwise, the Cleveland Cavaliers have some interesting matchups with the Miami Heat (Wednesday and Sunday) and Minnesota Timberwolves (Friday) remaining on the schedule. They get one final matchup with the Indiana Pacers too (April 12).
The Magic have a chance to make up part of that ground with so many marquee matchups for the Cavaliers occurring this week. Orlando knows it will have to use this homestand as an opportunity to bank wins.
The good money, of course, is on the Magic staying in the 4/5 matchup. There may not be enough time to make up all the ground to reach Cleveland in third.
But it is not impossible. And it is something everyone has to have an eye on. At least for the next week.