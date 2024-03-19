What the Orlando Magic's playoff competitors have left on their schedule
The Orlando Magic ample opportunity to take care of their business and secure a high seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. They, like everyone else, will spend their off nights scoreboard watching. It might be just as important what everyone else has left too.
2. Milwaukee Bucks (44-24)
Home/Road: 8/6
Opponent Win%: .541 (4th hardest)
Biggest Game Left: March 20 at Boston/April 9 vs. Boston
Games Left vs. Magic (Season Series): April 10 in Milwaukee; April 14 in Orlando (Series Tied 1-1)
There is still at least an outside chance for the Orlando Magic to catch the 2-seed Milwaukee Bucks. That sentence alone is amazing to think about at this late stage of the season. And with two direct matchups remaining, Orlando feasibly can catch Milwaukee.
Especially considering the Bucks have one of the toughest remaining schedules in the league. They still have two games with the Boston Celtics (Wednesday and April 9) and both of their games against the Oklahoma City Thunder (March 24 and April 12) remaining.
Milwaukee has had a roller coaster season integrating Damian Lillard into the lineup and then changing coaches midseason with Doc Rivers. They have steadied the ship, but still have not looked completely right in the process.
Still, they are sitting in second in the Eastern Conference. They are still dangerous and still have two of the best players in the league.
They are not playing to fend off the Magic. They are playing to compete for championships. And everyone understands they have another gear they will reach and get to quickly. That is why they care more about their games against the Celtics and Thunder than the games against the Magic, which would have a lot more meaning.
Milwaukee should be plenty tested when it gets to the Playoffs with how difficult the schedule is down the stretch. The Bucks are the kind of team that does not worry about the best teams. Those are games they expect to win.
Still, their road to the Playoffs is a tough one. A lot of it though will come at Fiserv Forum with just one extended road trip -- a three-game trip to New Orleans (March 28), Atlanta (March 30) and Washington (April 2) -- on the horizon. The Bucks have all of their biggest games at home.
Their hope has to be that they can put some distance and make the season finale in Orlando (part of a closing two-game road trip that starts in Oklahoma City) irrelevant for the standings.