WATCH: Inside the NBA sends Orlando Magic fishin'
The Orlando Magic left their 2024 season with their heads held high.
Yes, there was bitter disappointment at their season ending in Game 7 — especially holding an 18-point lead in the first half of that decisive game. There were a lot of tears shed on the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse floor as the finality of the season became real.
This was a special group and a special team for the Magic.
The mood at the team's exit interviews on Monday was sullen but hopeful. The team had the opportunity to reflect on what they accomplished this season, how close they were to achieving some more of their goals and proud of what they did accomplish.
They got the whole city behind them and showed the rest of the league they are one of the young teams to watch. The story coming out of the season was that this was just the beginning. The 2024 season was merely a chapter in a bigger story not the end of anything.
But the season is over. There are no more games. And for the first time in four years, the Magic got to participate in a time-honored tradition in the NBA:
The Inside the NBA crew sent them fishin'.
Ernie, Kenny, Shaq and Chuck have made this one of the best traditions in the league as TNT puts together a humorous photo to send off each team as they get eliminated from the Playoffs. With the Magic largely out of the national spotlight as they rebuild, fans have not gotten this one last chance to celebrate their team and send them to the offseason the right way.
And so the Magic going fishin' is not a reason to be sad but a reason to celebrate. Orlando's season could not get a better capper.
And TNT did not disappoint as they continued to shower the Magic with praise -- Kenny Smith even said you hate to send teams that go seven fishing. This was not one anybody was eager to do (and even the producers as they did not bother to superimpose Magic players' heads on anybody else's body).
The Magic got to go fishin' on a Jungle Cruise boat named the "Slam Dunk Sesame" in reference to the Orlando Magic Theme Song that made its revival this year. The Magic even got a group on shore that included TNT/NBATV analyst Greg Anthony teaching his son Cole Anthony how to fish alongside Magic legends like Shaquille O'Neal, Dwight Howard and Dennis Scott.
This is the best way to put a capper on the season. And one last way to celebrate the season before the Magic go quiet until training camp begins in September.
It has certainly been a long time since the Magic have been included in this grand tradition.