Wagner brothers set baseline with Olympic-opening victory
The odds of Germany being threatened by Japan in the opening game of their Olympic run were always a bit far-fetched.
Germany beat Japan in a friendly a few weeks ago with Franz Wagner scoring 27 points in three quarters. He and the starters sat out the final quarter where they opened up a more than 30-point lead.
Japan was more game in Lille, France, this time around. But also still non-threatening. There will be bigger challenges ahead for Germany even before the World Cup champions get to the knockout rounds.
For basketball-hungry Orlando Magic fans on the East Coast, watching Germany's opener felt like comfort food for a Saturday morning on the East Coast. This is how the Wagner brothers always play. It looked like they barely broke a sweat.
Germany's 97-77 showing was impressive.
They built their lead in the first quarter, expanded it further in the second, and then put the hammer down in the fourth. They wore out a Japan team that needs a lot to go right (especially their shooting) to compete against elite teams.
Both Franz Wagner and Moritz Wagner did their thing to lead Germany to an opening win in the Olympics. Franz Wagner scored a team-high 22 points to go with six rebounds. His 2-for-8 shooting from deep was the only concern in an otherwise sterling performance. Mo Wagner scored 15 points and grabbed five rebounds.
For Magic fans, it was literally like watching their players back at home. They did nothing too different than what they do with the Magic. And the simplicity of their games and their roles probably speaks to how dominant Germany can be in this tournament.
Both Wagner brothers looked comfortable against Japan
Franz Wagner got things going the way he always does, setting his defender up with the dribble before zooming past him for a lay up around the defense. Franz did a lot of his work on the interior, outmuscling and outpositoning opponents around the basket for finishes and flourishes. He cut into space.
This was not the game for Magic fans hoping to see a more ball-dominant and 3-point-shooting Wagner. He fit in well and filled in the gaps. He was available when and where the team needed him.
Wagner had 17 points through three quarters, just building a steady barrage of points around the basket to pace Germany through the game, making the most of the work from Schroder and finding mismatches to attack the basket.
And Franz Wagner was excellent defensively, helping holding Rui Hachimura to 4-for-19 shooting (he hit 20 points thanks to his free-throw shooting).
Mo Wagner did his thing too.
He was a big part of Germany extending the lead late in the first quarter and creating a comfortable margin. The elder Wagner had his usual array of moves around the basket and aggressive dives to the basket.
The success of this game was in just how ordinary the game was for both players the Magic care about and for the team as a whole.
There will be time to see whether Franz Wagner's game has expanded—a match with France at the end of group play represents the biggest challenge for the team and a real place to assess the team's seriousness to win a medal.
That will test Moritz Wagner's ability to command the paint off the bench and give his team the same boost for the second unit just as it will test whether Franz Wagner can attack the basket with the rim protection France boasts.
The Wagner brothers did exactly what they do for the Magic. It was comfortable.
And it serves a reminder that as much as Magic fans are eager to see these players get better, they are already really good as they are. Doing the basics and playing the hits still work sand works for their team in Germany.
At this point, Franz Wagner has become reliable for seemingly 15 points per game just working drives and attacks to the basket and finishes around the rim. Germany even set him up on some post-ups and he understood how to out-position his man to get to the basket.
Mo Wagner too is reliable for clean-up duty around the basket. Off the bench, he is going to command the paint and soak up space and attention as a roller on pick and rolls. In addition to having a solid post game that finishes around the rim.
The truth is, Germany did not need much more to defeat a team like Japan. Just as the Magic will typically not need that much more from them on most nights.
There are bigger challenges ahead. And Germany will need everyone to step up. There will be adversity ahead. In Saturday's game, Germany could execute with ease—Dennis Schroder turned in a double-double with 13 points and 12 assists and Daniel Theis scored 18 points on a perfect 7-for-7 shooting.
This is Germany's baseline. Much like how the Wagners played is their baseline for the Magic.
Everyone has to hope this is only going to build from here.