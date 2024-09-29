The training camp invitees fighting for the Orlando Magic's last two-way spots
The Orlando Magic are set to open training camp on Tuesday at the AdventHealth Training Center. The season is indeed almost here.
Many of the storylines are already pretty set. The Magic are aiming to stake their claim as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, building off their breakthrough season last year.
At the very least, Orlando has to repeat its success from last year and establish itself as a perennial playoff team and its young stars are perennial All-Stars or elite players.
The team has a foundation to work with. But the Magic have to rebuild everything in training camp and do it all again.
Even before training camp begins, a lot of things feel very defined. The Magic's starting lineup is completely set with Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Wendell Carter Jr. There is no intrigue there.
Even coming off the bench, the Magic are going to be sorting out which of their young players are ready to step up. But the Magic have some solid veterans they can turn to which can mimic their success from last year. Cole Anthony, Jonathan Isaac, Gary Harris, and Moritz Wagner seem set to have a spot in the rotation.
There are a lot of familiar faces as the Magic begin training camp.
There will still be a lot to fight over in training camp too. The rotation is not wholly set in stone. And everyone will fight for their spot and playing time when camp begins.
But there is still one bit of roster intrigue to sort through before the regular season begins.
Orlando has a full roster of 15 players. The team would have to waive a player to add a player to the roster. But the Magic have two two-way spots remaining with only Trevelin Queen signed to the hybrid G-League deal.
The Osceola Magic have been busy acquiring returning player rights to set up the Magic's Exhibit 10 offers to fill out their full camp roster of 21 players.
While it is not a sure thing, the Magic likely will be looking to fill their two-way spot with one of the training camp invites currently on Exhibit 10 contracts. What may be worse for fans is that a lot of this competition will occur behind closed doors in practice considering the Magic have only four preseason games and they tend to use the first three to get their rotation set.
There will be plenty of position battles to sort through. But the battle for the Magic's last contracts and roster spots will have at least some spotlight on them as training camp begins.
So who are the players coming to training camp? A quick introduction for the new players who have now officially signed with the Magic. And remember, like the players who were signed and cut last week, the Magic can always cut and add new players to Exhibit 10 deals to help boost the Osceola Magic's prospects.
Mac McClung (G, 6-2, 185lbs)
Mac McClung is probably the most well-known of the names getting a training camp invite and perhaps has the best shot at landing a two-way spot. The Orlando Magic are certainly familiar with him after he went through training camp with the team on an Exhibit 10 deal last year.
And, of course, he is a back-to-back Slam Dunk Contest champion.
McClung has certainly benefited from that notoriety and has clearly put that athleticism to good use. And last year he showed he was more than just a dunk contest champion by winning the G-League's MVP award.
For Osceola last year, he averaged 24.7 points per game and tallied 6.5 assists per game. He shot 39.6 percent from three, showing significant growth and volume from deep.
McClung has refined himself as a lead and attacking guard. That is his ticket to the NBA. And considering his familiarity and importance to Osceola, a two-way contract seems likely especially considering the Magic's lingering concerns searching for a playmaker.
Javonte Smart (G, 6-4, 205lbs)
Javonte Smart has only 18 games in the NBA in three seasons, most of them coming with the Milwaukee Bucks two years ago. But Smart is a tough defender and solid playmaker who fits a lot of boxes for the Orlando Magic.
If the Magic are not planning to reward Mac McClung with a two-way deal to boost their guard depth, Javonte Smart is a good option to consider.
Last year he appeared in only six games for the Delaware Blue Hens, averaging 18.5 points per game and 4.7 assists per game. He shot 33.3 percent from three on 7.0 3-point attempts per game. He is a volume shooter, even if he does not have the percentages to match.
He also made eight appearances for KK Crvena zvezda in Serbia where he averaged 13.1 points per game.
Smart has to find some stability and refine his skills to make an NBA roster. It feels like a long shot with the Magic and he is likely spending the year in Osceola to get the work in that he needs.
Jalen Slawson (F, 6-7, 215lbs)
Jalen Slawson should at least have fond memories of playing at the Kia Center. Slawson was the star player for Furman two years ago when they upset Virginia in a wild finish at the NCAA Tournament. Slawson was stellar and stood out as a potential NBA player, scoring 19 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the upset win.
Slawson played last year with the Sacramento Kings, appearing in 12 games for the parent club. He averaged 13.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game for the Stockton Kings. He shot just 26.1 percent from three.
Slawson is an interesting young player with good size to guard multiple positions on the perimeter. But he has to improve his shooting to make his mark in the league.
Slawson is the kind of player the Magic typically like. Whether that means he gets a shot at a two-way contract with the Magic as he did the Kings last year.
Slawson should not be considered a shoo-in for the spot. He will have to earn it.
Ethan Thompson (G, 6-5, 195lbs)
Ethan Thompson is the lone rookie the Orlando Magic brought in as a training camp invite. The Oregon State grad played four seasons in college, averaging 15.7 points per game and shooting 32.9 percent from three in his senior season in 2021. He was a career 33.8 percent shooter and 77.6 percent free throw shooter in college.
He played last year for Mexico City Capitanes in the G-League, averaging 22.8 points per game and 5.0 assists per game. He is still struggling to shoot though, making just 31.0 percent of his 3-pointers.
In Summer League, Thompson averaged 8.2 points per game and shot just 29.4 percent from the floor overall for the Golden State Warriors. However, at the California Classic he did turn in a 22-point, 11-rebound effort against the Los Angeles Lakers.
That is the kind of versatility the Magic like. And Thompson is the kind of player the Magic like as an oversized point guard.
He can create a bit off the dribble and post up smaller players. His inconsistent shot is likely what the Magic and scouts want to see him improve and why he is likely heading for a run in the G-League.
Jarrett Culver (G/F, 6-6, 195lbs)
Finally, there is Jarrett Culver.
The veteran wing and former No. 6 overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft is not eligible for a two-way contract because he has played four seasons in the NBA. Culver is still trying to redefine himself and find his place in the NBA. He at least will be a key player for the Osceola Magic.
Culver last played in the NBA in the 2023 season for the Atlanta Hawks, appearing in 10 games. Last year for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, averaging 20.9 points per game and 6.9 rebounds per game.
He was known in his draft class for his stellar defense and his wonky shot. The defense is there and his shot has improved, making 38.0 percent from three last year. His ticket to the NBA is likely tied to that 3-point shot.
He had a mixed showing though in Summer League for the Magic. But he is a solid veteran who will perform in the G-League. The question is whether he can make a breakthrough onto an NBA roster.
As a quick reminder, the Magic still have a lot of players they can pull from and give Exhibit 10 contracts to. While these are the players—and it seems the Magic are focused on their wing and guard depth for training camp—that will open camp, that does not mean the Magic finish with these players.
It also does not mean that the Magic will sign any of these players to two-way deals. So long as Osceola can get returning player rights, every player in the G-League is still open for a two-way deal regardless of the team they play for.
But the Magic are likely going with what they are comfortable with to some extent. And the Magic's two-way players are likely among the group starting camp with them on Tuesday.