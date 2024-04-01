Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic expert prediction and odds for Monday, April 1 (Must bet Orlando at home)
Betting odds, pick and prediction for the Orlando Magic-Portland Trail Blazers matchup on Monday night.
By Peter Dewey
The Orlando Magic are favored by double-digits on Monday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, who have dropped nine straight games.
Portland is banged up at the moment with key players like Anfernee Simons, Malcolm Brogdon, Jerami Grant and Shaedon Sharpe all listed as out or doubtful for Monday night’s matchup.
The Magic, who hold the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, are looking to grab a win to gain some ground on the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers in the East.
Can Orlando pull off an 18th cover in 23 tries as a home favorite?
Here’s a look at the odds for the Magic-Blazers matchup on Monday night:
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic odds, spread and total
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic how to watch
- Date: Monday, April 1
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- Blazers record: 19-55
- Magic record: 43-31
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic injury reports
Portland Trail Blazers injury report
- Malcolm Brogdon – out
- Toumani Camara – out
- Jerami Grant – doubtful
- Justin Minaya – doubtful
- Shaedon Sharpe – out
- Anfernee Simons – out
- Matisse Thybulle – out
- Robert Williams III – out
Orlando Magic injury report
- Kevon Harris – available
- Jett Howard – available
- Trevelin Queen – available
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic key players to watch
Portland Trail Blazers
Deandre Ayton: With so many key scorers out for the Portland Trail Blazers, Deandre Ayton is likely going to be the No. 1 option for the team offensively in this game. Since the All-Star break, the former No. 1 overall pick is averaging 22.5 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Ayton returned from a four-game absence to put up 18 points and eight rebounds in his last game.
Orlando Magic
Franz Wagner: If the Orlando Magic are going to make some noise in the playoffs, they need Franz Wagner to play at a higher level. A former lottery pick – and arguably Orlando’s second-best player – Wagner struggled in March, averaging just 15.5 points per game while shooting 14.3 percent from 3-point range. He’s averaging 19.5 points per game, but Wagner has just three 20-point games since the All-Star break.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. orlando Magic prediction and pick
The Orlando Magic were a massive favorite on Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies, and the team took care of business at home, winning by 30 points.
That pushed the Magic to an NBA-best 17-5 against the spread as home favorites, and the team is looking to keep that going when it takes on the Blazers tonight.
Portland is out of sorts due to injuries, and the team has not even been great against the spread as a road underdog, going just 18-18 against the spread in that spot this season.
In their last 10 games, the Blazers rank 28th in offensive rating, 26th in defensive rating and 28th in net rating. Orlando, on the other hand, is No. 5 in net rating despite losses to the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors last week.
I cannot trust this Portland team – at less than full strength – to hang around with the Magic.
Pick: Magic -16 (-110)
