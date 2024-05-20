Top 10 games of the Orlando Magic's 2024 season
2. May 3, 2024: Orlando Magic extend the series
The Orlando Magic had their backs against the wall when they returned to the Kia Center after Game 2. They were struggling to find any kind of offensive rhythm. Even their stellar defense was not enough to make them competitive. Everyone was writing the Magic off as too young.
Then the Orlando Magic fed off the Kia Center crowd and blew out the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3. Then they put in one of the most stunning third quarters in franchise history, outscoring the Cavs 37-10 and 61-29 in the second half to even the series at 2-2.
That third quarter in Game 4 defined a good chunk of the series. It was a statement that the Magic were not going to back down in the series at all. It was of course tied at 2-2 and now a best-of-three series, but the Magic were in it and forcing the Cavs to answer a lot of questions.
Cleveland won Game 5, winning late, and thanks to an Evan Mobley block. The Magic would again have their backs against the wall. They needed to prove they could win when it was all on the line.
There was the same kind of nervous energy as the regular season finale—maybe multiplied by 100–because nobody knew how this young team would respond to a crushing Playoff defeat. This was a gut check in every way.
The Magic did their part early in winning the first quarter. But they gave that lead away early in the third quarter. They found themselves in a tight game.
Then it came down to big plays. Cole Anthony flying in for an offensive rebound and putback in a series where he was struggling mightily. It was Paolo Banchero doubling the team's lead with an and-1 basket (he missed the free throw to leave the lead at five with less than 24 seconds to play).
It was the Magic's core trio of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs each scoring 20 points to become the youngest trio to do so in a Playoff game.
This was what the Magic are about. Everyone played their role and contributed something. In a moment where the team faced the most pressure, everyone seemingly stepped up to give the home crowd one more celebratory night.
There was no bigger win this season. And only one win that says more about the team's identity.