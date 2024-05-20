Top 10 games of the Orlando Magic's 2024 season
The Orlando Magic completed their best season in more than a decade by winning 47 games, earning the 5-seed in the Eastern Conference, and pushing the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in the first round of the Playoffs.
They had Paolo Banchero develop into an All-Star in his second season. And their young roster—the fourth youngest in the league—seems like it is just getting started.
The 2024 season was truly one of the most special seasons in Magic history. And if there is a sense that the team has accomplished something this year already, it is because everyone feels like this is not the end of a journey but the beginning of one.
And what a ride it was!
The Magic entered the season with a betting over/under total of 36.5 wins. That was a modest improvement from the 34 wins they posted in the 2023 season. But still a solid improvement. Even the most optimistic fans had the Magic competing for a spot in the Play-In and hovering around .500.
Few people outside of the AdventHealth Training Center and Kia Center likely believed the Magic were capable of reaching the heights the team reached. Very few people likely believed the Magic were capable of what they ended up doing.
It took a lot for everyone to believe in what this team was capable of doing. It came bit by bit and game by game.
In a season that feels like it deserves celebrating, it is hard to break everything down to 10 games. But that is what we must do. We do it every year after all—even when there were few wins to pick from.
These are the top 10 game of the Magic's 2024 season.