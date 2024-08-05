Three big issues the Magic still need to sort out before the 2024-25 season
By Omar Cabrera
Issue #1: Jonathan Isaac’s workload
Last season was a success for Jonathan Isaac simply based on the number of games he played. Isaac played 58 games, which is the most since the 2018-2019 season. While up from the previous season, Isaac only played 15.8 minutes per game and 21 during the playoffs. Most importantly, Isaac left the season healthy with no setbacks.
Last season, Isaac was not playing in back-to-backs and his minutes were limited. The level that this team can reach hinges largely on how many minutes Isaac will be able to play per game and how many games he will be available for. This will fall on the team's medical staff and the plan they make for Isaac this season.
Jonathan Isaac should be unleashed this season, barring any injuries. Before mentioning stats, Isaac is one of the best defenders in the world and allows the team to play its physical brand of defense. This past season saw growth on the offensive end, as it marked his second straight season shooting at least 37 percent from three.
If Isaac can get to 65-plus games and be able to play 20 minutes per game, the Magic will likely be headed for a top-three defense next season. It would pay dividends to be able to play Jonathan Isaac without restrictions and be able to play him through the feel of the game.
Jonathan Isaac’s health may go under the radar for this coming season, but it will still be an important factor in how successful the Magic can be.