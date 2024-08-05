Three big issues the Magic still need to sort out before the 2024-25 season
By Omar Cabrera
Issue #2: Jalen Suggs’ role
The Magic have doubled down on Jalen Suggs being the team's starting point guard this season despite the initial expectation that Orlando would go after a more traditional point guard this offseason. Suggs was the team's lead guard to close out the season but didn't have many point guard responsibilities. This season, Suggs will likely have an increased role in the team's offense in terms of creation.
Last season was a career year for Suggs in many ways. Suggs made an All-Defensive Team and had a career year in points per game and efficiency across the board. However, last season was also a career low in assists at 2.7 per game and tied a career low in turnovers per game with 1.8. This was by design as the Magic played him off the ball, turning him into an elite 3-and-D player.
This season, the Magic will need Suggs to increase his role as a creator while limiting his turnovers. The question is by how much? The Magic will still put the ball in Wagner's and Banchero's hands, but the playoffs showed the Magic need to find spots where the Magic's young stars can work off of the ball.
To credit Suggs, he has grown as a player and has cut down the times where he attacks the rim recklessly. At the same time, he didn't get the reps as a point guard last season, so there is little gauge to guess whether or not this will work.
Suggs and Mosley will work together to make this work as well as possible. There is no true point guard on this roster, and Suggs needs to step up his game. He has improved every offseason thus far and this could be the area that sees the biggest improvement.