Three big issues the Magic still need to sort out before the 2024-25 season
By Omar Cabrera
The anticipation for the next NBA season is growing. The Magic are coming off their first playoff run in four years and a strong offseason, adding Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Tristan da Silva to be contributors next season. Next season is going to be a measuring stick for the long-term future of the team, but there are still a few questions the Magic need to answer before the season begins.
Orlando's roster is set, and preparations for the next season have begun. Still, there are issues and ideas the Magic have to work out before training camp begins and the outcomes will have a big impact on the season.
Issue #3: The rotation and bench players
The rotation will be a puzzle Jamahl Mosley has to solve from day one. The starters are likely going to be Jalen Suggs, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and Wendell Carter Jr. The question mostly surrounds the bench unit. Several combinations would make sense at every position.
Mo Wagner, Jonathan Isaac, and Cole Anthony are likely going to retain their positions off the bench to at least start the season. However, the final wing spots are up for grabs. There are two more spots for Gary Harris, Anthony Black, Jett Howard, and Tristan da Silva to fight for.
Every one of those four players provides something different for those last two spots. Harris, who was a starter last season, provides a veteran presence on the floor and the ability to space the floor, shooting 37.1 percent from three.
Anthony Black is the best defender of the four, can hopefully grow his point guard skills—which is something the team will need down the road—and has the potential to be a solid 3-point shooter. Black shot 39.4 percent from three last season but only averaged 1.4 3-point attempts per game.
Jett Howard will provide the most on the offensive side of the ball out of this group, shooting 37.7 percent from three on 9.5 attempts last season in Osceola and showing the same skill in Summer League. Howard has the size for the defensive side of the ball, but his growth on that side of the ball will determine the amount of minutes he will earn.
Da Silva is a rookie, and Summer League has to be taken with a grain of salt, but he averaged 17.7 points per game and 58.8 percent shooting from three. He also was solid on the defensive end, drawing comparisons to Franz Wagner.
It feels there is no wrong answer here, as coach Mosley has his work cut out to make that decision to start the season. Each player provides a skill set that would help the team, and each player will get an opportunity during the year for one reason or another, but there will have to be a decision made for opening night.