This Orlando Magic player is poised for a big 2024-25 season
By Elaine Blum
Expectations for the Orlando Magic's 2024-25 season are high. After making the playoffs last season and battling the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games, the Magic seem ready to take the next step and maybe even win a playoff series.
This is still an incredibly young team that will just continue to get better. Franz Wagner's and Jalen Suggs' developments will be crucial to turning the Magic into a contender, but the biggest piece is Paolo Banchero.
Banchero finished last season averaging 22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists and made his first All-Star team. That was just his second season, and Banchero is only 21 years old. The sky is his limit.
Banchero is poised for a big 2024-25 season
An NBA player's third season in the league is usually a very important one. In the first two seasons, players are usually still trying to find their footing and experiment with their skill sets. By the third season, things are usually easier and more comfortable.
Most stars take a big leap in their third season, and Banchero is primed for just that. He has experience as the main guy on a playoff team now, and the addition of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the starting lineup should make his life easier.
Last season, the Magic struggled to space the floor around Banchero, who is at his best when he can drive to the basket. Caldwell-Pope and his 40 percent three-point percentage should help with that, especially if Jalen Suggs can shoot like he did last season.
The biggest lack in Banchero's game at this point is his 3-point shooting. Last season, he shot 33.9 percent on 4.4 attempts per game. If he can up that percentage just a little bit, he will be a true three-level scorer and near-unstoppable offensive force. Banchero showed flashes of improved outside shooting in the playoffs, averaging 40 percent on 5.7 attempts per game.
The 21-year-old rose to the challenge and put the team's offense on his back. Obviously, the playoffs are a different environment, but there is no reason why Banchero shouldn't be able to carry at least some of this shooting over to the next regular season.
Other than that, he should also only continue to grow as an offensive creator, overall scorer, and defender. Since the Magic did not sign a traditional point guard this summer, Banchero will have the ball in his hands a lot again. While that is a lot of responsibility, and he will get plenty of attention from defenders, it also offers a chance for him to grow as a ball handler, passer, and isolation scorer.
The Ringer's Michael Pina already made the bold statement that Banchero might emerge from the 2024-25 season as a top-15 player in the league. In ESPN's player rankings for the 2023-24 season, Bachero ranked 30th. After his playoff performances and All-Star season, he should certainly rank higher going into next season and potentially rise throughout.
Reaching the top 15 should not be what we judge Banchero's improvement by, however. He can make big strides without being recognized as one of the best players in the league. His time to be on that list is coming, but maybe not after just his third season.
Nevertheless, we should expect big things from Banchero in the 2024-25 season.