Summer League is a second chance for Orlando Magic's signees
Jarrett Culver probably understands better than most how precarious a position in the NBA can be. The fact that he is still trying to grind his way back into the league considering how far he has fallen and that he is still on the league's periphery is a statement of that.
Culver came off leading Texas Tech to the national championship game of the NCAA Tournament in 2019 to become the sixth overall pick in the draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Culver was always known as an ace defender but questions about his shot prevented him from ever breaking through. Culver had his best season and best opportunity in his rookie year, averaging 9.2 points per game in 63 appearances. But his playing time quickly shrank after that.
Four years later, Culver was essentially out of the league. He played in 10 games for the Atlanta Hawks in 2023 and spent all of last season playing in the G-League Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
Like so many players in Summer League, he is chasing a dream and trying to stay connected to the NBA world. They all are looking for that opportunity to compete. And the best way to prove themselves is on the court.
But it is not merely collecting stats and numbers that stands out. The players who are trying to fight their way to a spot in the league know they eventually have to fill a role. They will not be the ones taking tons of shots or leading their teams. They have to show they can fit in and help the team succeed.
When the Magic look at their 2-0 start to Summer League, they will certainly celebrate how well Tristan da Silva has looked in his debut, the areas Anthony Black has improved as a playmaker, and Jett Howard's confidence after his year in the G-League. But they will also look to the contributions of players like Culver, who has started both games so far.
Culver knows his role is to support this young team. And that is how he can stand out.
"For me, it's just getting involved with the team, making sure I play my game," Culver said after practice Tuesday. "Try to do all the things whether it is rebounding, assists or scoring. Just helping some of the younger guys at. I know I have been at Summer League before, I've been in the league. Helping some of the guys out, being a leader. I feel like being a leader for these younger guys could be very helpful."
Jarrett Culver is building off a strong G-League season to get back into the NBA picture
Culver had a strong season in the G-League last year, averaging 20.9 points per game and 6.9 rebounds per game for Rio Grande Valley Vipers. More importantly for him, he shot 38.0 percent from three, a major breakthrough for a player who has struggled to shoot throughout his career.
That is one of the many things he hoped to show as the Magic took the court in Las Vegas.
In his two Summer League games so far, Culver has scored 16 total points on 5-for-14 shooting. He has 12 rebounds and eight assists total in the two games though, showing he can contribute elsewhere.
The value someone like Culver brings to this young team is someone who understands how to play and help beyond his scoring—even if that shooting remains his ticket back to the league.
"He understands what we need from him," Lionel Chalmers said after practice Tuesday. "He's locked in. He's helping other guys. He knows what he does well and he's doing it at a high level right now. He's a NBA player. He defends at a high level. He knows the game. He makes his open shots. He knows when to make the right play and he's willing to guard the best player. I think he's an NBA player."
Jay Huff has stood out too to support the Orlando Magic's starters
The other player Magic fans have surely notice is center Jay Huff (ironically, someone who played on the Virginia team that beat Jarret Culver's Texas Tech team for the national championship).
Much like Culver, Huff has been a good supporting player for the team in that starting lineup too. His screens have helped spring players downhill free and he has been active on the glass.
Not to mention he has had some highlight-worthy dunks, including going end-to-end in the first half of Sunday's win.
Huff is averaging 14.5 points per game and 6.0 rebounds per game in his two Summer League appearances. He has stood out enough to get some calls to grab one of the Magic's remaining two-way spots. He came up big throughout the Magic's win Sunday (minus the excessive fouling).
Like Culver, Huff is trying to make the most of this opportunity and help the team win to lead himself back into the NBA.
"I try to keep my game pretty simple," Huff said after Sunday's win over the Pelicans. "Pick and pop when it's open. . . . It's a lot of shots, reading the game, that type of thing. Just trying to get stronger and put on weight. I've put on weight since the season ended and that's helped just as far as taking bumps, giving bumps. That is part of what has helped my offensive game. Just that time not necessarily on the court but taking those bumps in the weight room."
Huff has gotten noticeably better as broadcasters have said watching him year over year from Summer League to Summer League.
He played most of last season with the Denver Nuggets on a two-way contract, playing in 20 games. He averaged 20.4 points per game and 7.3 rebounds per game in eight regular season appearances for the Grand Rapids Gold in the G-League. Huff has been a solid big body everywhere, but he has only managed a cup of coffee in the league.
Huff is still trying to make his mark and prove himself. This Summer has gone a long way. Only time will tell if he ends up making the Magic's roster or getting an opportunity somewhere else.
Culver is going through the same thing. He is still working to prove himself and that he can contribute on the NBA level. It goes beyond just the raw counting stats. It is how he and someone like Huff can help enhance what other roster players are doing.
"I'm shooting a lot better," Culver said after practice Tuesday. "My form and just the way it's going off my hand whether it goes in or not, I'm shooting a lot better. I feel like I can be a great piece for any team, especially Orlando. I feel like coming in here I could be a great defender for a team, playmake and being able to shoot the ball is always helpful."
That is ultimately what the Magic want to see from players like Jarrett Culver, Jay Huff and Xavier Moon, who have all impressed through two Summer League games. They want to see how they enhance the other players on the roster.
That is their ticket back to the NBA.