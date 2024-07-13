Summer League grades: key Magic players excel in first game
By Jean Racine
Summer League is all about the development of the young players and the insertion of rookies drafted just two weeks prior.
The Orlando Magic second-year players and lone rookie passed the test with flying colors on Friday in a 106-79 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first game of the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Orlando dominated from the outset of the game and led by as much as 35 in the 27-point victory. The Magic moved the ball flawlessly offensively and played stingy defensively.
Orlando's starting backcourt, featuring second-year players Anthony Black and Jett Howard, combined for 42 total points, and rookie Tristan da Silva added 13 points.
Player Grades
Jett Howard: A
Jett Howard led all scorers in the game with 22 points on 8-of-15 from the field and 5-of-10 shooting from three, four assists, two rebounds, and one steal. Howard let it fly from behind the three-point line, knocking down several contested and deep threes.
He was on fire in the first half, scoring 16 of his 22 points in the first two quarters. Howard was also solid defensively in the contest. The only blemish on his performance is that he missed a couple of wide-open threes and two of his three free-throw attempts. Still, Howard played with confidence and looked improved from last season.
Anthony Black: B+
Anthony Black had a great game, scoring 20 points, dishing out three assists, and grabbing three rebounds. He was efficient, going 6-of-9 from the field and knocking down one of his two three-point attempts. Black, who was a 61 % free-throw shooter last season, knocked 7-of-9 attempts on Friday.
The 6-foot-7 point guard played fast and asserted his dominance defensively with a game-high four steals. Offensively, Black showed improvement with a quicker release on his jump shot and flashed some craftiness around the basket.
Tristan da Silva: B+
Tristan Da Silva had a stellar all-around game with 13 points, five rebounds and four assists. The rookie looked like a clone of budding star Franz Wagner. Both of their offensive games are predicated on craftiness, although, da Silva might be the better shooter. Against the Cavaliers, da Silva knocked down three of his five three-point attempts. The 23-year-old rookie figures to crack the rotation next season because of his ability to shoot the ball and play solid defense.
Next, Orlando faces the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.