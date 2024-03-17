Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic NBA expert prediction and odds for Sunday, March 17 (Bet Orlando at home)
Breaking down the best bet to place for the Orlando Magic-Toronto Raptors game on Sunday, March 17.
By Peter Dewey
For the second time in as many games, the Orlando Magic will take on the shorthanded Toronto Raptors, but this time it will be in Orlando.
The Magic won by 10 points on the road on Friday night, and the Raptors are expected to be without Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and Jakob Poeltl again on Sunday.
Orlando is the best team in the NBA against the spread as a home favorite, and it is back in that spot in this game.
Should bettors trust the Magic to cover this double-digit spread? Here is a look at the odds and my best bet for this matchup:
Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic odds, spread and total
Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic how to watch
- Date: Sunday, March 17
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to watch (TV): Bally Sports Florida, Sportsnet CA
- Raptors record: 23-44
- Magic record: 39-28
Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic injury reports
Orlando Magic injury report
- None to report
Toronto Raptors injury report
- Scottie Barnes – out
- RJ Barrett – out
- Jakob Poeltl – out
- Chris Boucher – out
- DJ Carton – out
- Mouhamadou Gueye – out
Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic key players to watch
Toronto Raptors
Immanuel Quickley: Immanuel Quickley has been forced into the lead role for the Toronto Raptors with RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes out. But he struggled on Friday night against the Orlando Magic, shooting just 3 for 9 from the field. The Raptors guard did have a double-double (10 points, 10 assists), but he needs to shoot better for the team to have a chance tonight.
Orlando Magic
Paolo Banchero: Paolo Banchero nearly had a triple-double (17 points, nine rebounds, eight assists) in the win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday. The All-Star forward is averaging 22.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game this season to lead the Orlando Magic.
Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic prediction and pick
The Toronto Raptors simply may not have enough firepower to hang around in this game.
Toronto is down its two leading scorers, and even though it is 15-12-1 against the spread as a road underdog, this spread suggests that the Orlando Magic are going to run away with this one.
The Magic are an NBA-best 14-3 against the spread as a home favorite. I expect that to continue this evening.
On the season, Toronto ranks just 24th in the league in net rating, and the team has dropped six games in a row (including eight of its last 10).
Do not overthink this pick and roll with Orlando to cover at home.
Pick: Magic -12 (-110)
