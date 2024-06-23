Ranking the Magic's top 3 draft classes by total points scored in their rookie seasons
By Elaine Blum
1. The 1992 draft class
In 1992, the Orlando Magic won the draft lottery and got Shaquille O'Neal with the first overall pick. They had no other picks that year, but O'Neal easily made up for that. The big man out of LSU had a dominant rookie season, scoring a total of 1893 points.
Unsurprisingly, he won the Rookie of the Year award and was the first rookie to be an All-Star starter since Michael Jordan in 1985. He also helped the Magic improve by twenty wins compared to the previous season. Despite his early success in Orlando, O'Neal signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1996. There, he won three consecutive championships and won the MVP award.
O'Neal was unquestionably the biggest star coming out of the 1992 NBA Draft. Overall, he won four titles, three Finals MVP awards, one MVP award, and the 1993 Rookie of the Year award. He also made 15 All-Star appearances, was voted on eight All-NBA First Teams and 3 All-Defensive Second Teams, and led the league in scoring twice.
While O'Neal did not bring Orlando any championships and the way he left hurt many, he had a lasting impact on the franchise and its fanbase. Thus, the Magic retired his jersey in February this year.