Ranking the Magic's top 3 draft classes by total points scored in their rookie seasons
By Elaine Blum
2. The 2021 draft class
2021 was an important draft for the Orlando Magic, as they selected two of their three core players. That year, the Magic got to pick twice in the lottery. They selected Jalen Suggs fifth overall and Franz Wagner eighth overall. Orlando also drafted Jason Preston with the 33rd pick but traded him to the LA Clippers.
While none of them totaled more points individually than Paolo Banchero in his rookie season, the two combined for 1761 total points scored.
Wagner totaled 1197 points over 79 games played, impressing with his scoring ability right away. Two years later, we watched Wagner struggle with his shot, but he still has All-Star potential and will keep improving.
Suggs' start to his NBA career meanwhile was a little slower. In his rookie season, he only played 48 games due to some injury trouble. Over those games, he scored a total of 564 points, struggling with his outside shot and overall efficiency. Since then, Suggs has upped his scoring significantly and established himself as an All-Defensive talent.
The 2021 draft class produced solidly as rookies but both Suggs and Wagner are still young. There is much more to come. Both will play crucial roles as the Magic pursue playoff success in the following years.