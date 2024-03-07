Ranking the Orlando Magic's potential first-round playoff matchups
The Orlando Magic are set to return to the Playoffs for the first time since 2020. They are not fighting to the end of the season to make the field. They are fighting for homecourt advantage. So it is time to consider their best matchups.
By Jacob Warfle
Ranking the Orlando Magic's potential Playoff matchups
Not feeling great: Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat
The teams that have been mentioned so far have all been good. But this is where the leap happens. Every team from here on out are real contenders and are real threats to represent the East in the NBA Finals.
The Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic have split in their two games so far and still play two more times in the last week of the season. This likely would not be a first-round matchup the way seeding is shaking out. But these teams could clash in the second round should they both take care of business.
The Milwaukee Bucks, similar to the Indiana Pacers, score the ball as well as anyone in the league. But they have not defended consistently this year. Milwaukee is playing better on that end since Doc Rivers took over. But everyone is unsure what they look like in the Playoffs. The Bucks do not have great individual defenders.
You also cannot type too many sentences about Milwaukee without acknowledging they do have Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, two of the biggest game-wreckers in the league.
This would be a series that would be very delicate for the Magic. One big game from Antetokounmpo or even a Lillard fourth-quarter takeover could swing the series in an instant.
The Magic do have players to throw at these stars defensively, like Jonathan Isaac and Jalen Suggs, but it is tough to write off the championship DNA of the Bucks. Especially considering the Magic's inexperience.
The Miami Heat are the team that will not die. And they are not going away again. No one should count them out considering their history during the last several years -- two Finals in the last four years and an Eastern Conference Finals appearance in three of the last four years.
After a slow start, Miami is 8-2 in its last 10 games and playing some of the best ball in the NBA. The Heat have plenty of guys who are proven it in the playoffs, one of the best coaches in Erik Spoelstra and Jimmy Butler, who you never want to see in April or May.
It is also important to note the Magic just struggle against this Heat team. They are 1-3 against them this year and 3-9 in the last 3 seasons.
This would be a fun rivalry series and would have the state of Florida buzzing, but it is not a good matchup for the Magic.
If the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics do not want to see the Miami Heat in a series, I do not think the Orlando Magic should wish for it either.