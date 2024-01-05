Ranking every Orlando Magic player by trade likelihood
Orlando has shown they belong in playoff contention as 2024 begins. But they could use a mid-season trade to address their needs. Here is a ranked list of players who are most likely on the trading black before the trade deadline.
8. Wendell Carter
There are not a significant number of pieces on this Orlando Magic roster that need to be traded. There is still a lot of time to let players grow and develop.
Wendell Carter is definitely not one of them. He has had a difficult year with his left-hand injury but is starting to get back into rhythm. The former seventh overall selection in the 2018 draft is in his fifth season and has been a dominant force at the center position since his arrival in Orlando.
In the last two seasons, he averaged 15.1 points per game and started in 115 games. Carter has improved his ability to shoot as he is shooting 40.6 percent from three through 13 games. That is a small sample size but cannot go unnoticed.
If he can continue to shoot at this rate he will assuredly be one of the best shooters on the team. That is not bad for a 6-foot-10, 270-pound center.
He has one of the better contracts in the NBA for a starter as well. He is only 24 years old and is paid $13 million this season. He is owed $11.9 million and $10.8 million in the final two years of his contract. That is 8.42 percent and 6.95 percent of the projected league cap.
Less than 7 percent of the cap for a top-15 center is a steal and Jeff Weltman should be applauded.
Carter is still improving. With his contract, he will be in Orlando for years to come unless the Magic trade for a star. Carter could be part of a package that lands an elite talent for the Magic, but the Magic are not likely ready to trade their big man.
7. Jett Howard
The 11th overall pick last season has spent more time in the G-League than on the court for the Orlando Magic.
He is playing well, averaging 21.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game through six games for the Osceola Magic. Howard is gaining valuable playing experience and shooting 10.2 threes per game. He has shot 12 threes so far this season for the Orlando Magic, so the ability to be a focal point in the G-League is encouraging.
Orlando knew there would be a difficult path to playing time for Howard. The Magic returned all of their wing players from last season and added Joe Ingles.
Howard might not be contributing to the team yet, but his time is coming.
He is a dynamic scorer who can stretch the floor and create for himself. The Magic understand that Howard is the mold of player the team currently needs and he will likely grow into a significant contributor.
Orlando would be making an all-in move if Howard were to be traded for a proven veteran. It seems unlikely this would happen, but if a rebuilding team was adamant they wanted to acquire the young score the Magic might consider dealing their lottery pick.