Ranking every Orlando Magic player by trade likelihood
Orlando has shown they belong in playoff contention as 2024 begins. But they could use a mid-season trade to address their needs. Here is a ranked list of players who are most likely on the trading black before the trade deadline.
10. Joe Ingles
The free agent signing of last offseason, Joe Ingles has been essential to this team.
Ingles is such a presence on and off the court for such a young roster. He is a creator off the bench and the best shooter on the team. If there were three more Ingles on the Magic they would be the best team in the NBA.
Ingles is not likely going anywhere anytime soon. He has a reasonable two-year, $22-million contract with the team and next year is a club option. They will likely retain him barring any setbacks as he has been instrumental in Orlando's improvement this year.
It is no coincidence the team has started falling flat, especially with its bench units, since Ingles left the lineup with an ankle sprain.
9. Moe Wagner
Moe Wagner has had a career season so far and a resurgence since the Orlando Magic signed him in 2021. In his sixth season, he is averaging 10.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He has been a great backup big man rebounding the basketball, creating offense and drawing charges.
He has real value and it is hard to find a team that could not use him. But it is difficult to envision the Magic trading Wagner.
The Wagner brothers are a big part of what the Magic do. They are unselfish players who put the team ahead of themselves. Moe and Franz Wagner play with energy and passion every time they step on the court.
This type of effort signifies leadership skills by exemplifying how the game should be played. Moe Wagner does not seem at risk of being moved and he is under contract next season at a reasonable $8 million.