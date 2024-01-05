Ranking every Orlando Magic player by trade likelihood
Orlando has shown they belong in playoff contention as 2024 begins. But they could use a mid-season trade to address their needs. Here is a ranked list of players who are most likely on the trading black before the trade deadline.
12. Jalen Suggs
Jalen Suggs has flipped the script of his NBA journey in his third season. He has been able to play in 30 games and has become a 3-and-D specialist. Suggs is tenacious on the defensive end typically guarding the opposing team's best players.
He is disruptive while deflecting passes and leading the team in steals. But his offense has been the icing on the cake. Suggs is pushing the pace on fast breaks and finishing in the lane at a significant rate compared to his previous seasons.
Suggs is forcing defenses to guard him on the perimeter and has plenty of room to improve.
Suggs can focus on limiting his turnovers, but that will come with experience. He only played 61 percent of his first two NBA seasons so it is a treat for Magic fans to see him becoming more comfortable on the court.
11. Anthony Black
Orlando took a chance on the 6-foot-7 point guard from Arkansas in last year's draft and so far Anthony Black has shown flashes of what he can do. Black can guard any wing player while using his size and lateral quickness.
Anthony also plays within the flow of the offense. He handles the basketball well and sets up the offense. Other than that, he primarily hides in the corner and waits for catch-and-shoot opportunities. He is shooting 36.2 percent from three, but only with 1.5 attempts per game. He only shoots when wide open, which is great for his development but creates a crowded offense.
He has been able to push the ball in the open court and finds times to cut to the basket for layups and dunks. There is a lot of promise, but the Magic are still clearly playing Black as an emergency measure. Still, he has done plenty to earn playing time on defense. They just have to coax more offense out of him.
Black is not ready to take on the starting point guard job, but the Magic are not ready to part with the young phenom.
At 20 years old, Anthony has already started 27 games this season for a competing team. Orlando wants to see what he can become.