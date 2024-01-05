Ranking every Orlando Magic player by trade likelihood
Orlando has shown they belong in playoff contention as 2024 begins. But they could use a mid-season trade to address their needs. Here is a ranked list of players who are most likely on the trading black before the trade deadline.
14. Paolo Banchero
Paolo Banchero is in the conversation for most valuable young player in the NBA. At 21 years old, he is carrying an offensive load for a struggling Magic offense. He is averaging 22.4 points per game while being double-teamed and with little relief besides Franz Wagner.
He is averaging 4.7 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game too which should be worthy of his first All-Star selection. Many compare Paolo to LeBron and KD and when reviewing their numbers from rookie to sophomore season it is not far-fetched. Banchero is still underrated throughout the league because of how overlooked the Magic are.
There is no deal out there worthy of Banchero's services. He has limitless potential with his frame and feel for the game. He is the key to this franchise's success.
13. Franz Wagner
Franz Wagner is also untouchable for this Orlando Magic team. As a 22 year old, in his third season, he is already 21st all-time in Magic scoring during the regular season.
Even with a shooting slump, Wagner has been an All-Star-caliber player this season. He is averaging 20.9 points per game and has a great understanding of the game.
He uses his 6-foot-10 frame to get past defenders and uses his Euro-up or step-through dribbles to create separation to get to floaters and finishes off the glass. He can score with either hand and plays within himself as he only has 1.9 turnovers per game. That is pretty good considering he has a 26 percent usage rate.
One of Wagner's best skills is his ability to cut away from the basketball. Anytime his defender turns his head he is immediately cutting to the basket for an easy dunk. This keeps defenses honest and prevents double teams on Paolo Banchero when both are on the court.
Even with a subpar shooting season, he is still a 34.4 percent three-point shooter for his career. If the Magic acquire more shooters this could result in more open looks for Franz.