Ranking each month of the Orlando Magic’s 2024-25 schedule by difficulty
By Elaine Blum
The Magic’s tougher months
5. February
In February the Magic are playing a lot of Western Conference teams, facing off with the Jazz, Warriors, Kings, Nuggets, Spurs, and Grizzlies. For Eastern Conference competition, Orlando will meet the Hawks, Hornets, Wizards, and Cavaliers.
This group includes only one projected contender—even though the Grizzlies could find themselves at the top of the Western Conference if they play as they did before all the drama—and some of the worst teams in the league. No one is expecting the Jazz, Hornets, and Wizards to make much noise next season. At the same time, the Warriors, Kings, Grizzlies, and Cavaliers could cause the Magic some trouble, though.
4. March
March should be a rather well-balanced month for the Magic. They will face some contenders when they match up against the Bucks, Timberwolves, and Mavericks as well as some solid teams in the Cavaliers, Lakers, and Kings. At the same time, the Magic will also face plenty of beatable teams, however, as they are set to play the Raptors, Rockets, Bulls, Wizards, Hornets, Spurs, and Clippers.
While a lot of those games look easy on paper, the Magic will have to make sure to take care of business and win the games they are supposed to win. It could end up being the difference between having homecourt advantage and going to an opponent's arena or between securing a playoff spot in the regular season and having to go through the Play-In Tournament.