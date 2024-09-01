Ranking each month of the Orlando Magic’s 2024-25 schedule by difficulty
By Elaine Blum
The Magic have an exciting season ahead of them and big goals they hope to accomplish. After last season’s success, fans and players alike want to see the team take the next step and inch closer to being a true contender in the Eastern Conference. Right now, the Magic are still a tier below the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Milwaukee Bucks.
Every game will matter in the 2024-25 season, as the Eastern Conference standings promise to be incredibly close. So, it is always good to keep an eye on the schedule and know when the toughest stretches and most difficult months are coming up.
The Magic’s easiest months
7. October
October marks the start of the NBA season and only five games for the Magic. Those five games are against the Heat, Nets, Grizzlies, Pacers, and Bulls. You can never count out Miami, the Pacers just went on a deep playoff run, and the Grizzlies should be much better with their big three of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane reunited.
Those three games could end up being tough, but it is still a rather conservative way to start the season, as the Magic won’t have to face any of the top-tier teams.
6. April
If the Eastern Conference standings end up being as close as everyone thinks they will be, the last few games of the season will matter a lot. Luckily for the Magic, they do not have the toughest schedule in April. Orlando will face the Wizards, Pelicans, Hawks, Celtics, and Pacers.
The Celtics are obviously a tough opponent and the Pacers could be as well. At the same time, however, the Wizards are likely tanking again, the Pelicans still have some roster issues to figure out, and the Hawks have been nothing more than mediocre in recent years.