Ranking all 15 Orlando Magic players by trade value
By Elaine Blum
Group 5: Magic players who are not going anywhere
Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jalen Suggs
This group certainly has the most trade value among Magic players. Every one of these players would make a significant trade possible, but the Magic will not move them anytime soon.
Paolo Banchero is the face of the franchise and their future superstar. The Magic just gave Franz Wagner a max extension to ensure he would stay in Orlando long-term. Jalen Suggs is as much a part of the core as Banchero and Wagner.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope may not be a part of the Magic's core, but they would not sign him for so much money and proclaim that he would be a huge difference-maker only to trade him. The vision is that Caldwell-Pope will be the guiding veteran voice for this young team until they have more experience and other players to step up.
Other teams might try to call about these players, especially Jalen Suggs, who has not signed a new extension yet, but they won't have much luck. If the Magic moved any of these players this season, it might cause a riot among fans. Earlier this summer, mock trades swapping Jalen Suggs for Darius Garland popped up, and fans online were outraged at the mere idea of trading Suggs so early in his career.