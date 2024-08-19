Ranking all 15 Orlando Magic players by trade value
By Elaine Blum
Group 4: They could fetch some significant return
Wendell Carter Jr., Jonathan Isaac
So far, no Magic player on this list promises a great return on the trade market all by themselves. Wendell Carter Jr. and Jonathan Isaac are a different story. Both come with injury concerns, but teams looking for impactful bigs might be willing to take that risk.
Carter Jr. already received some rumored interest this summer, and rightfully so. He is still young and a starting-level center who rebounds well and can space the floor a bit. Bigs with a serviceable 3-point shot always have value in today's NBA. Plus, he is the most expendable of the Magic's starters and thus should not be considered off-limits if the right deal comes around.
Jonathan Isaac is a little more complicated, as his injury history is worse than Carter Jr.'s, and the Magic seem incredibly attached to him. Since 2017, the Magic have been waiting for Isaac to be healthy and turn into the player they envisioned him to be when they drafted him.
One question is whether the Magic would even be willing to trade him. Another is how other teams in the league evaluate his trade value. Some might think that his defensive potential overshadows the injury concerns, while others feel the exact opposite.