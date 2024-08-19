Ranking all 15 Orlando Magic players by trade value
By Elaine Blum
Group 3: Young guys, the Magic would prefer to keep around
Anthony Black, Tristan da Silva
Depending on who you are doing business with in the NBA, a player's age adds to their trade value. Orlando's most likely trade partners are teams looking to move off an impactful player and get young talent in return. The Magic have young players who should draw plenty of interest from teams like that.
Anthony Black is only 20 years old but has already shown great defensive talent and flashes of his offensive potential. Tough still relatively unproven, the Magic's former lottery pick might be one of their most intriguing trade chips, depending on the circumstances.
Orlando would love to develop him, as he fits the team's identity incredibly well, but he is someone other teams will look at when discussing trades for impactful players. It would have to be an incredible deal for the Magic to consider trading Black, but it is not impossible that they will do it.
Meanwhile, Tristan da Silva is older, and his ceiling may not be as high as Black's, but he should still receive interest from certain teams. The Magic drafted da Silva, hoping that he could have an immediate impact, and will want to hold on to him unless he greatly underperforms.
That same quality should make him interesting to teams looking for players who can contribute while continuing to develop and fitting a young team's timeline. Right now, the Magic will probably evaluate da Silva's value much higher than other teams, but that should change once he has played some good NBA minutes.