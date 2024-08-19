Ranking all 15 Orlando Magic players by trade value
By Elaine Blum
Group 2: Rotational players the Magic might have to include in a bigger trade
Cole Anthony, Moritz Wagner, Gary Harris, Goga Bitadze, Jett Howard
There is a group of Magic players that should be considered untouchable on the trade market. This is not it. If the Magic want to get an impactful contributor, it won't be a cheap move. They should not be afraid to include any of these players in a deal for someone who could help push the team to the next level.
By themselves, none of these names command much respect on the trade block, but all of them have either proven themselves as good rotational players or have the potential to become just that. Any combination of this group would make for a nice trade package—even though the Magic won't move both Moritz Wagner and Goga Bitadze without getting another big in return.
Moritz Wagner and Cole Anthony have proven themselves to be impactful off the bench. Wagner always brings good energy when he steps onto the court, and Anthony can add a scoring punch to the offense. Gary Harris is a 3-and-D veteran, Goga Bitadze is a young rim-protector, and Jett Howard is a developmental project with offensive upside. The latter's individual trade value is probably the lowest out of this group, but the 2024-25 season will give him a chance to change that.