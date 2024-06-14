Proposed mock trade has Magic bring injury-ridden offensive player to Orlando
By Elaine Blum
The Chicago Bulls need to make some changes. For years, they have been mediocre at best, and the big three of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic just haven't delivered any postseason success. In 2023-24, Coby White emerged as one of the most improved players in the NBA, and it seems that the Bulls might finally decide to shake up the roster to retool around him.
The best way to do that is to move off of Zach LaVine. He is on a massive contract, always at an injury risk, and the Bulls arguably looked better without him recently. For some reason, they keep being connected to the Orlando Magic.
In early May, Bleacher Report already listed the Magic as the best landing spot for LaVine, and now they have come up with another mock trade to send him to Orlando. Theoretically, the fit could make sense. The Magic desperately need an offensive boost, and LaVine could provide three-point shooting and high-level self-creation. He could easily put up around 20 points a game and lighten the scoring burden Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have been carrying so far.
There is much more to it, however.
Proposed Bleacher Report mock trade sends Zach LaVine to Orlando
When the Bulls first considered moving LaVine, they were hoping for a significant return—either a comparable talent or valuable first-round picks. That sort of deal never materialized, and now they might be willing to move the shooting guard for less. Bleacher Report came up with the following mock trade:
Magic receive: Zach LaVine
Bulls receive: Cole Anthony, Jett Howard, 2025 second-round pick, 2026 second-round pick (second most favorable from Detroit, Milwaukee, or Orlando)
In this deal, the Bulls would get no big-time player and no first-round pick, but it would save them a ton of money. Besides, Jett Howard technically equals a first-round pick.
We're looking at this from the Magic's perspective, however, and it is not looking great. The Magic could benefit from moving Cole Anthony now and getting a much more impactful player, but is LaVine really the right player to go after?
This is not an expensive trade, considering it could transform the Magic's offense. At the same time, it is also a big risk, however. LaVine has only played more than 70 games once since the 2015-16 season and is coming off an injury that ended his 2023-24 season after only 25 games.
Do the Magic really want to ship out two players, one of which is a recent lottery pick, and two draft picks for someone who might not be available enough to help them win at a high level?
Plus, LaVine is on a giant contract and the Magic will already have to deal with rookie extensions for Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, and Paolo Banchero soon. Banchero will inevitably get a max, and the other two won't come cheap either. Adding LaVine to that payroll could limit the Magic's ability to make meaningful moves in the future.
All in all, it just seems like there should be better options out there for the Magic, even if this is a cheap trade for LaVine's potential.