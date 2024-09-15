Projecting the Orlando Magic's 2025-26 starting lineup
Center: Wendell Carter Jr.?
No position is probably going to face as much scrutiny or in as much flux this season as Wendell Carter at center.
It is very easy to pencil in Carter as the starter, but this is a big season and he has a lot to prove after struggling last season with a hand injury.
Injuries have been the story with Carter for his entire career. He has played 60 games just once in his career (the 2022 season with the Orlando Magic).
Last year, Carter had his worst season since arriving in Central Florida, averaging 11.0 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, both lows since the trade from Chicago. He admitted after the season ended that he probably came back from his hand injury too quickly as he wanted to contribute to the team's playoff run.
He also struggled in the playoffs as he was probably playing through back spasms that limited him at the end of the season. And then he had a second surgery on his left hand after the season.
This is a big season for Carter to prove himself.
Already, there were some talks of the Orlando Magic chasing centers this offseason with some reported interest in Isaiah Hartenstein before he signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder or Nic Claxton before he re-signed with the Brooklyn Nets.
There are teams that have some interest in Carter should he hit the trade market. But most of those suggestions have pitched the Magic as a selling team without bringing back a better center option in return.
Orlando would only move off Carter for an upgrade. And even figuring out what an upgrade at center is would be difficult.
Carter's playmaking from the high post and ability to hit from three as a center are extremely valuable. He also remains a really strong defender even if he is not a monster rebounder or shot blocker.
Carter fits a lot of what the Magic are looking for in a center. Is there a better option?
If Orlando is still struggling on the interior, the team could look to a busy trade market for centers that is already developing.
The Portland Trail Blazers will have a lot of suitors for Robert Williams, even with his injury history. The Washington Wizards just signed Jonas Valanciunas, but he is a veteran center that contending teams will seek out. The Utah Jazz have supposedly cooled on Walker Kessler and the young shot-blocking big man could become available without significant growth next year. The Atlanta Hawks are seemingly eager to part with Clint Capela any way they can if the Orlando Magic want a veteran shot blocker.
There are a lot of options, but also a lot of suitors looking for centers—the New York Knicks, New Orleans Pelicans, and Los Angeles Lakers are the most notable. The Magic have not quite hit that point yet.
But Carter is extension eligible now with two years left on his deal at an affordable $12.0 and $10.9 million. If the Magic need to make a move elsewhere on the roster, they could easily include Carter and take back a center. They trust their backups Goga Bitadze and Moritz Wagner to fill in, even if that is a temporary solution.
The center position is the area where the Magic are most likely to face pressure and change in their next phase. And Carter has a lot riding on this season.