Projecting the Orlando Magic's 2025-26 starting lineup
Small Forward: Franz Wagner
Power Forward: Paolo Banchero
There is no sense in spending too much time focused on who will start at forward for the Orlando Magic. The position is locked down for the next five years.
Franz Wagner signed his max extension—worth an estimated $224.2 million over five years through the 2030 season. Paolo Banchero will get his max extension next summer. The Magic's window to compete with these two as their core players eating up those max contracts is set for the next five years.
Everything the Magic will be doing from this point forward is about enhancing their talents and their abilities.
If it feels like they are trying to build something similar to the Boston Celtics, with their two scoring wings in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, it is because that is a good model. That is probably why they are comfortable exploring non-traditional point guards—like the Celtics have with Marcus Smart and then with Derrick White and Jrue Holiday.
The most important thing is to ensure there is ample shooting around them to give them space to drive and create for others.
That is why so much this year hinges on Jalen Suggs and his growth as a playmaker and confirmation as a shooter. If he can match last year's shooting prowess and improve as a secondary playmaker, the Magic's offense could become significantly more dangerous.
Banchero and Wagner though are the most essential players to this team. And a lot of this season for Orlando is based on their growth and exploring the limits to their games.
It will be based on Banchero making his playoff efforts—27.0 points per game, 51.0 percent effective field goal percentage, 40.0 percent shooting from three—more permanent. It will, yes, be about him becoming more efficient from every space on the floor.
It will be based on Wagner continuing to diversify his game and improving as a 3-point shooter. His ability to grow as a playmaker is important in expanding what the team can do with him considering how well he already works off the ball and as a downhill driver.
The Magic have built a solid foundation around their two stars. Now they have to find a way to grow and expand their games while giving them the tools they need to take advantage of that expansion and growth.