Predicting the Orlando Magic’s stat leaders for the 2024-25 NBA season
By Elaine Blum
Free throw percentage
The Magic get to the free-throw line a lot. As a team, they averaged 24.4 free-throw attempts per game in the 2023-24 season. That number led the league, putting the Magic slightly ahead of the Lakers. When it came to free throw percentage, things looked quite different. The Magic ranked 26th in that category, converting 75.9 percent of their free-throw attempts.
Improving that would be an easy way for the Magic to put more points on the board and make up for their other offensive deficits. Last season, Franz Wagner led the team in free throw percentage, converting 85 percent of his 4.4 attempts per game.
If we are talking about players who get to the line a lot, Wagner will probably lead the Magic in this category again. He shot free throws well despite having a down year as a shooter overall. Next season, his shot will hopefully look much better.
If we are talking about free-throw percentage regardless of attempts, the answer should be Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. He does not get to the line a lot but when he does he usually takes advantage of the opportunity. In the last four seasons, he shot between 82.4 (the 2022-23 season was a bit of a down year for him from the free-throw line) and 89.4 percent.