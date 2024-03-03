Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic NBA expert prediction and odds for Sunday, March 3 (Trend says bet Orlando)
Betting odds, pick and prediction for the Detroit Pistons-Orlando Magic matchup in the NBA on Sunday night.
By Peter Dewey
The Orlando Magic are looking to make a run up the Eastern Conference standings on Sunday when they host the Detroit Pistons – the worst team in the NBA this season.
The Detroit Pistons are coming off a 10-point loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who did not have Donovan Mitchell or Caris LeVert in that game. Orlando, on the other hand, is on a two-game winning streak and has taken seven of its last 10 matchups.
The team is just a game back of the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. And if the New York Knicks lose on Sunday, the Orlando Magic would jump the Knicks in the standings. The Magic own that season series 3-0 with a big game coming up at Madison Square Garden on Friday.
That is in the future. The Orlando Magic first have to take care of this game against the Detroit Pistons -- and then a manageable back-to-back with the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards on Tuesday and Wednesday.
While Orlando is heavily favored to win, can it cover the spread as a home favorite? One trend says the team can.
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Let’s dive into the odds and my best bet for Sunday’s matchup:
Pistons vs. Magic odds, spread and total
Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic how to watch
- Date: Sunday, March 3
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to watch (TV): Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Detroit
- Pistons record: 9-50
- Magic record: 34-26
Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic injury reports
Detroit Pistons injury report
- Buddy Boeheim – out
- Tosan Evbuomwan – out
- Jared Rhoden – out
- Stanley Umude – out
- Marcus Sasser – probable
Orlando Magic injury report
- Kevon Harris – out
- Trevelin Queen – out
- Jett Howard – out
Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic key players to watch
Detroit Pistons
Cade Cunningham: A former No. 1 overall pick, Cade Cunningham has 21 or more points in five straight games, including a 26-point game in a three-point loss to Orlando last Saturday. Cunningham is playing some great basketball this season (22.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists per game) despite the Pistons’ struggles.
Orlando Magic
Paolo Banchero: Another former No. 1 overall pick, Paolo Banchero shot just 5-for-17 in the win over the Detroit Pistons last week as he battled an illness. He still hit the game-winning shot to preserve the Orlando Magic's victory. He missed the next two games to recover. He looked refreshed in the win over the Utah Jazz on Thursday. He will look to continue to bounce back in this one. A first-time All-Star this season, Banchero is averaging 22.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.
Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic prediction and pick
So far this season, the Orlando Magic are the best team against the spread as a home favorite, going 12-3.
The team did not cover against the Detroit Pistons the last time these squads faced off, but the Pistons benefitted from a down game from Banchero in that matchup.
Detroit has looked better than it did early in the season when it lost a boatload of games in a row, but the team still ranks 20th in net rating and 23rd in offensive rating over its last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Magic are No. 12 and No. 9 in those rankings during this same stretch.
With Orlando fully healthy for this game, I expect the team to win easily against the nine-win Pistons.
Pick: Magic -11 (-110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.